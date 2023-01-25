Yggdra Union Coming to Steam Early Access

Yggdra Union: We’ll Never Fight Alone was a tremendous GBA and PSP RPG, and now it’s set for a Steam release very soon. Sting was on a roll back on the day and created a blend of a war game and card battle. The end result is a tougher game in terms of strategy to build up the cards, and you want to blend up what you use to keep every card as strong as possible.

The union name comes from every battle being a team effort with turns and the more characters you have attacking at once, the more damage you’ll do per-turn. It was a tough game but had a killer soundtrack. This tough, but fair adventure will hit PC for the first time in early access – which seems a bit odd, but it will allow them to release it faster and then work on things like bug fixes as time goes on.