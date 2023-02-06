Yggdra Union Now Available on Steam via Early Access

First announced a couple of weeks ago, Yggdra Union has finally hit PCs everywhere after many years of fans wanting a modern port of the game. The game was first released on the GBA and I was lucky enough to actually play it before most thanks to previewing that version on the GBA itself. Later on, it would get a PSP port and that is probably the most famous version of the game due to it getting a fairly hyped-up physical release. Yggdra Union is a tough tactical RPG, but one that is incredibly-rewarding as well and blends in an exciting soundtrack to keep you hooked. It’s definitely one of the fastest-paced OSTs for the genre and worth listening to on its own anyway. You can get the game now on Steam for $19.99 in early access.