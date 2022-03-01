Young Souls Release Date Announced Alongside New Trailer

Young Souls is The Arcade Crew’s latest publishing effort, coming from 1P2P Studio and finally has a release date available. This gorgeous co-op brawler features RPG mechanics and a a pair of twins as they look for their guardian. This journey will pit them against all manner of enemies while also allowing them to live lives as teens and pick up new clothes and get swole at the gym. It will be released on March 10 for PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One – with PS5 and Xbox Series playback via backwards compatibility. We’ll be taking a closer look at the game with our review – so keep an eye out for it.