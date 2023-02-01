Your Hogwarts Adventure Awaits in Hogwarts Legacy

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software today dropped the launch trailer for Hogwarts Legacy.

Your Hogwarts adventure is nearly at hand. Launching February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Hogwarts Legacy is poised to give players a magical adventure in the Wizarding World universe. Today’s launch trailer provided a final look at gameplay, clues about the story, and a taste of the explorable world.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1890s, long before the events of Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter. In the game, you take on the role of fifth-year student with the rare ability to hear the whispers of ancient magic. Working with the Wizard’s Field Guide, professors, and friends, you’ll face numerous challenges as you work to unravel a dark plot. Players can customize their character to their liking, explore familiar and new locations, brew potions, and master spells.

Hogwarts Legacy launches February 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game launches on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 with a Switch version following on July 25.