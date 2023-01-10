Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Ignites Character Trailer, Release Date

Join the Crimson King and his band of Monstrums as they fight to exorcise the monsters within Balduq. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox showed off a new glimpse of its contents with a character trailer featuring the Crimson King himself. Along with the King, we also are reintroduced to his party companions, The Raging Bull, The White Cat, The Hawk, The Renegade and The Doll. With each featuring their own devastating attacks, players will have a major roster of supporting members to help fight for Balduq.

Released originally in 2019, this updated port comes to PlayStation 5 on May 9. A Limited Edition for the title is currently available for pre-order and features the original soundtrack, a hardcover art book, a short novel and additional aesthetic goodies.

Watch Crimson King in action with the PS5 character trailer: