Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Release Date Announced For PlayStation 5

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is one of the stronger entries in the Ys franchise and a remastered version is coming to PlayStation 5. Ys VIII finds Adol shipwrecked with other castaways on a mythic and cursed island. As he tries to figure out a way to get off the island while surviving attacks by primordials he begins having dreams about a mysterious blue haired woman. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will be out on PlayStation 5 on November 15 in the US, November 18 in Europe and November 25 in Oceania. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is a great action RPG and more of our impressions can be found in our review.