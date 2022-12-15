Ys X: Nordics and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Announced

The day begin with not one but two new games in the Ys franchise getting announced: Ys X: Nordics and Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. At the present time these games are announced for a 2023 release in Japan with no mention of a western release but given the history of Ys games it’s likely they will become available in other parts of the world at a later date. Ys X is set in the northern sea in Obelia Bay and stars a younger Adol Christin. It features a reworked battle system that includes something called Cross Action which will play differently than previous Ys games, which the more recent entries simply had players swapping between three characters. Solo mode has the player controlling one character while AI handles the action of another character and Combination Mode has players controlling both characters simultaneously. Ships have always played a role in Ys but this will be the first time players control a ship to explore the ocean and engage in naval battles. Ys X: Nordics is set for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is a HD remake of Ys: The Oath in Felghana which is a remake of Ys III: Wanderers From Ys. The update including fully voice cutscenes with Yuki Kaji as the voice of Adol Christin and Banjoy Ginga providing narration. Character illustrations are redone but there is an option to switch to the classic versions for players who prefer the look of the PC and PSP release. As of now Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana appears to be a Switch exclusive.