Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Begins Anniversary Celebrations

It’s already been one year since the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and so celebrations for the game’s first anniversary have begun. Starting today, duelists can log in to get three UR tickets, each of which can be used to get a “1st Anniversary Pack.” Each pack comes with at least one guaranteed Royal Finish UR card, so (assuming they can be dismantled), that’s at least ninety UR points to work with, which is something free-to-play users will certainly appreciate.

If duelists want more of the cards available in these packs, they can acquire them via “New Step for Duelists” selection packs. There’s also a “1st Anniversary Bundle” available, which includes:

A new, alternate artwork Dark Magician card with a new summoning animation

Thirty Master Packs

New icon and icon frame

New duel field

New Wallpaper

New deck case and protector

There are also new, “1st Anniversary” secret pack which contain new, alternate versions of Eldlich the Golden Lord and Knightmare Unicorn, both of which also have new summoning animations. The “Spright” archetype is also now available in the game.

Lastly, Konami shared some game stats. Apparently, it’s hit 50 million downloads, 2.1 billion PvP duels and 34.4 billion cards obtained by users. All in all, it seems that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has indeed turned out to be a massive hit for Konami.