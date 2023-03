High school was already tough enough for Hifumi Tanaka, but in Good Luck Baby!, things are about to get even more hectic. First, she’s falling for another student – and then both of them find a baby on their doorstep.

It’s not just any baby either, this infant has wings and a halo. The two girls set out to figure out what the heck is going on and ultimately save the world.

Good Luck Baby! is now available on Steam and itch.io for $14.99.