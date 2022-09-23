Yuri Visual Novel Watamari – A Match Made in Heaven Now Available

Watamari – A Match Made in Heaven is a new visual novel focusing on an all-girls school with a mystical twist. A ritual is regularly performed, which causes select girls to spontaneously manifest a sign of the zodiac. A spy infiltrates the school to learn more only to find she’s been chosen.

This is the first part in the “Watamari” series. But it is not the first game by this developer. They previously worked on No no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto.

Not sure if the game will be for you? There’s a demo available on Steam and the release is currently discounted to $17.09.