Zen Pinball Party, Masterchef: Let’s Cook Hit Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade users don’t get multi-game updates on the same day all that often, but it’s been happening a bit recently. August 27 saw the release of both Asphalt 8+ and Baldo and September 3 saw the release of both Masterchef: Let’s Cook and Zen Pinball Party. Masterchef is a light-hearted food assembly and cooking game that does a nice job easily blending cooking with more traditional gaming elements – like perfect timing on a slider bar for the right temperature. Zen Pinball Party offers up the usual finely-crafted Zen Pinball experience – but with 12 full tables to enjoy. Both games support controllers and work nicely with the Xbox One pad. With these games, the Apple Arcade service gains even more versatility and it’s impressive to see just what’s offered up on it.