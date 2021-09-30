Zombie Hordes Await in Back 4 Blood’s Launch Trailer

Nearly one year after its Game Awards debut, Turtle Rock Studios’ latest project is almost ready for launch with a fresh take on the classic “four player squad against endless waves of zombies” dynamic.

Ahead of the game’s release next month, the developer has shared one final trailer for Back 4 Blood which can be seen below. Featuring a co-op campaign and a PvP swarm mode where players can control either the human Cleaners or the undead Ridden, Back 4 Blood looks to breathe new life into the beloved sub-genre.

Back 4 Blood launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 12, and will be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC.