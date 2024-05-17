Key Takeaways With Xbox Game Pass inclusion, Xbox faces financial risk by including new Call of Duty on service and having potential loss of individual sales.

Recent disappointing entry in Call of Duty series has shown decline in interest.

Closure of studios like Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks has left Xbox fans confused and upset with Microsoft's decisions.

The next Call of Duty title will be heading to Xbox Game Pass, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal. It says, "Microsoft plans a major shake-up of its videogame sales strategy by releasing the coming installment of Call of Duty to its subscription service instead of the longtime, lucrative approach of only selling it a la carte."

The next Call of Duty is reportedly on Xbox Game Pass this year.

A Risk For Xbox and Activision

This huge announcement (if the Wall Street Journal is correct) will likely arrive during the next Xbox Games Showcase occurring on June 9. That's only a matter of weeks away. Two logos have been teased as a part of the Showcase: one is the Xbox symbol and the other is a triple dog symbol that looks right in place in a Call of Duty game. The presumed "Call of Duty" direct will likely follow Xbox's main presentation.

It seems to be quite a financial risk to make this year's Call of Duty available through Xbox Game Pass. Each game in the series has been the best-selling game of its launch month for the past five years, according to Game Informer. Additionally, it was the second best-selling game of 2023, Statista reported, behind the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy. The Wizarding World truly enchants many in the world. Anyway, letting go of sales numbers on both PC and Xbox systems due to Xbox Game pass subscriptions could be financially harmful.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare has Mostly Negative reviews on Steam right now.

The Last Entry Wasn't Received Well

The last entry Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 did not receive the best of receptions. It recycled (or in other words remastered) all of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's maps and slightly tweaked them for a modern audience. "While disappointing that no new maps arrived with the game, it is nice to get tried-and-true maps specifically built for 6v6 multiplayer rather than maps built for Warzone first and then retrofitted to work with multiplayer," said our review. Those wanting new maps from developer Sledgehammer Games had to wait for them post-launch, which is such an odd plan from Activision's end.

Something else that has confused (and angered) Xbox fans is that Microsoft closed down four of its studios earlier this month, including Arkane Austin (Prey, Redfall) and Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within). "We look at each studio, each game team, and we look at a whole variety of factors when we're faced with making decisions and trade-offs like that, but it all comes back to our long term commitments to the games we create, the devices we build, and the services, and ensuring that we're setting ourselves up to be able to deliver on those promises," said Xbox President Sarah Bond to Bloomberg. That response hasn't won fans over on why these talented studios were closed down.