EA has officially announced the second DLC for its EA SPORTS WRC franchise along with its release date. The second DLC is called the WRC Hard Chargers Content Pack as players will battle against extreme weather conditions set in new Swedish and Greek locations. The announce trailer for the DLC is below, as it follows in the line of the previous DLC known as Le Maestros, which focused around the Monaco Rally. Players have the option to purchase the EA SPORTS WRC 24 base game, the 2024 cars and stages, Le Maestros and Hard Chargers in one singular purchase online. Hard Chargers will release on March 25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Hard Charging Across New Locations

Hard Chargers will offer some of the most iconic aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship ranging from the 1970s to the present day. New terrains across both snow and gravel will be prevalent in this DLC. Winter conditions in Umea, Seden and rock-lined mountain passes in Harvati, Greece will offer steep challenges for racers. More cars, liveries and moments are coming in this update that groups with the plethora of previously included content.

"The Hard Chargers Content Pack showcases the evolution of rallying from the 1970s to today, allowing players to immerse themselves in iconic moments and challenge themselves like never before”, said Matthew Battison, Producer at Codemasters.

Hard Chargers will feature six new vehicles along with 12 new stages and 18 new liveries. 16 new moments from the history of the sport will be replicated in this updated. These include the likes of the Ford Fiesta Rally3's 2022 Junior WRC victory in Rally Sweden, the 2021 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC's win in Spain and the Ford Escort RS 1600 MK1 in Finland.