PlayStation today announced the next set of features coming with the next PS5 software beta, including some exciting updates to 3D audio, Remote Play, and DualSense charging.

The PS5 has come a long way since its launch in 2020. The team at PlayStation has been consistently rolling out new features to the platform at a steady pace, and allowing select users to beta test them before they release to the public. Over the past few years, the PS5 has received Discord support, Folders, an overhaul to the Party menu, better organization, and many more features. Starting tomorrow, July 25, the next beta will roll out with brand new features for selected users to test out.

Those selected to test the beta will receive an email invitation within the next day. While we don't know when these features will rollout for every PS5 owner, rest assured that they will come as part of a future Firmware update.

What's new?

The beta update builds on the PS5's excellent 3D audio functionality by adding personalized 3D audio profiles usable by select headphones and earbuds (ex: Pulse Elite wireless headset or the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds). You'll run through a series of sound quality tests to build a profile that best fits your hearing, giving you a better way to immerse yourself in your favorite games. Creating a personalized audio profile is as easy as going into the audio settings on your PS5 and finding the 3D audio section.

Remote Play also gets some love in the update. You'll now be able to enable Remote Play for specific players and choose who can connect to your console via the feature. This will be a good feature for maintaining who gets access to the PS5 when on the go. You'll be able to access this feature under 'Enable Remote Play' in the Remote Play section of the console's settings. Both this and the personalized 3D audio features are available for all PS5 models.

A PS5 Slim Exclusive Feature

There is one final major feature coming with the update, but it'll only be available for owners of the PS5 Slim (2023) models. Owners of these models can take advantage of adaptive charging for their DualSense controllers (standard, Edge, and Access) as well as the PS VR 2 Sense controllers. When in rest mode, users can now adjust the length of time that power is supplied to the controller based on its current battery level. The ultimate goal of this feature is to help save power.

Be sure to check your inbox to see if you've been invited to test out these new features. For those who aren't, you can expect these features to arrive on your PS5 in the months ahead.