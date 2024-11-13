Today Electronic Arts has announced a multi-year partnership with the PWHL, which stands for the Professional Women's Hockey League. This partnership will bring the teams and players into NHL 25 in the next update, which will be a substantial one. On top of the addition of the PWHL, a new mode is being included. NHL Arcade will launch with this update along with content for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which is an in-season, international tournament hosted by the NHL and NHLPA consisting of stars from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the USA. This first update will be available Friday for NHL 25 both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

“We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update giving players all-new ways to play, starting in a couple of days with the frenetic energy of NHL Arcade through to the launch of 4 Nations Face-Off in the New Year,” said Bill Dollar, EA SPORTS NHL Executive Producer. “EA SPORTS continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women’s game for all fans.”

The Details on the Addition of the PWHL

On December 8, the Professional Women's Hockey League will join NHL 25 with all six of its teams being playable. These include the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. The teams can be played in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season Mode. Players can expect the uniforms from the league to be available in World of Chel along with players, logos and uniforms in Hockey Ultimate Team, as well.

Advanced body skeletons were taken through SAPIEN technology to appropriately size the players for the league. The Walter Cup will also be included in the game. This addition reflects EA SPORTS ongoing commitment to representing and growing women's sports in gaming. Women were first introduced to EA's NHL series in NHL 22 through the International Ice Hockey Federation Agreement with Sarah Nurse as a cover athlete. Nurse plays for the Toronto Scepters as a Forward.

NHL Arcade will be available this Friday along with free content drops and the ability to redeem the Road to 4 Nations Face-Off Player Choice Pack in HUT. There will be an event series beginning on Friday within World of Chel that offers players a unique arcade-style 3-on-3 experience with the return of Big Heads and power-up features that are collected on the ice and used against opponents in-game. Power-ups include Supershot, Freeze, Super Speed, Small and Big Goalies and more.

Games in NHL Arcade are played in the NHL Arcade Arena, which has no glass, rules or stoppages. Multiple events will occur over the coming months that promise to be fresh for players. Anyone who plays NHL 25 between November 15 and January 2 will receive 6 NHL Arcade Vanity Items in World of Chel and an 84 Road to 4 Nations Face-Off Player Choice Pack that is redeemable immediately.