One of the last major sports video game series to lack coach likeness was EA's NHL series, and that changed today. The development team over at EA SPORTS for NHL 25 has finally added a highly requested feature to the series with the addition of real-life coaches. As part of a new patch for NHL 25, players will not only get the coach of their favorite NHL team in the game, but their traits, as well. This has been one of the biggest missing pieces to EA's NHL series for quite some time, since the coach is also highlighted in cut scenes to the bench and hopefully, in the future, more implementation of them to the game.

Coaching Details on the Ice

Featuring likenesses for the head coaches of all 32 NHL teams, coaches will be fully built out, adding a fresh in-game element to players. Coaches will feature:

Likenesses of their real-life counterparts

Historical data for each coach and their individual coaching histories

Unique strategies and attributes symbolizing real-world strengths

Development traits and unique styles For example, a coach like John Tortorella brings a physical coaching style and specializes in developing veteran players

In-game coach reaction animations players will see game to game

Much like the addition of player statistical history this year, historical data will be included for each coach. The game will also offer each individual coach's real-life strategy to the team to help provide a better identity and further incorporate the ICE-Q with this addition to NHL 25. The rest of Patch 1.2 is quite large and the notes are below.

Related Review: NHL 25 NHL 25 leaves the previous generation behind and opens the door on changes and improvements the series is in need of.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with players' sticks colliding with the puck during Stumbles.

Fixed an issue when fast-forward to a new shift and getting scored on

Fixed an issue where the Skill Based One Timer on Ice Feedback wasn’t appearing for skaters with One T Zone X-Factor

Added additional error to passes aimed directly at the goalie while within close range

Fixed alignment issues with Chop Puck to help increase the success rate of Chop Puck while stationary and skating

Fixed an issue when a user disconnects in an online game which results in 2 AI players causing a line change

Fixed a rare issue where CPU may not skate onto a loose puck in the defensive zone when in position to obtain it

Fixed an issue that blocked goalies from making certain saves while leaving Hug Post into Butterfly

Fixed an issue where CPU players with Back At Ya Zone ability were not able to execute a Reverse Hit

Fixed a rare issue where a CPU player with the puck skated back into their zone when they should be focused on attacking

Fixed an issue with Skill Based One Timers not triggering One Knee down shot animations when successfully timed

Fixed an issue where a Goalie Poke check on a loose puck can cause the goalie to get out of position and miss the puck

Fixed an issue where a Goalie can overslide their movement when tracking a puck banked off the end boards

Fixed a rare animation issue when a skater skates too close to the net and the model looks disjointed

Fixed a rare end-of-period crash that could trigger while shooting the puck at the end of a period

Updated plays for 1-3-1 power play

Updated plays for Passive, Standard, and Aggressive 3-on-3 OT In Zone Strategies

Gameplay

Tuner Notes:

Developer Feedback: Setting up a perfect Skill Based One Timer is a rewarding hockey play and we want players to feel the satisfaction of hammering home the puck. We want to be very mindful of any adjustments that may reduce their effectiveness. This update reduces some of the additional bonuses applied to Skill Based One Timer shots which can impact the Goalies indirectly.

Reduced Stamina Drain on Skill Based One Timer saves.

Reduced bonus Shot Accuracy applied to perfectly timed Skill Based One Timer shots.

Game Modes

Added all 32 current NHL Head Coaches in Franchise Mode, Season Mode, Online VS, and Play Now

Fixed an issue where a player's Draft Class year value was being reset to Undrafted after saving within Edit Player from the Main Menu

Franchise Mode