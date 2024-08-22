Key Takeaways NHL 25 unveils a revolutionary ICE-Q gameplay system for enhanced realism & greater player control on latest gen consoles only.

Hughes brothers grace the cover, bringing their top-tier skills to motion capture, promising unmatched authenticity in the game.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition unlocks early access, exclusive content, and bonus rewards for an even more exciting experience.

Today, EA has officially unveiled NHL 25 along with its release date of October 4. NHL 25 will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, marking the first time the series will release on the latest generation consoles only. The game will be the first to offer three cover athletes, all brothers and a Norris Trophy winner. The Hughes brothers will be on the Deluxe Edition cover with Quinn, Jack and Luke sitting in a locker room on the cover decked out in their hockey gear. All three were involved in motion capture for the game, bringing in a new system known as ICE-Q.

“The new ICE-Q gameplay system represents a foundational shift in how players will experience the game, with its deep intelligence giving them complete control of the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, SeniorGame Design Director at EA Vancouver.” Hockey is built different, with NHL 25 delivering greater authenticity, bigger team rivalries and inspired by the sport’s next-generation superstars who continue to redefine the game.”

ICE-Q and Dedication to Hockey Intelligence

ICE-Q in NHL 25 is an all-new logic-driven animation system that will respond to contextual events for a big upgrade in realism. This is also the foundation for Chel's gameplay for the game. The system will allow players to create time and space like the pros and offer true hockey intelligence. The computer AI has been overhauled as it will recognize player positions and better execute plays. The devs have also refreshed the playbook in the game to help create more opportunities. Improved on-ice positioning and new animations will offer authentic visual reactions to plays. Skaters will be more responsive and reliable in critical situations. The devs have also added panic turns and avoidance work has been added to allow for more continuous and smooth play.

Next Gen Vision is a feature being introduced that will grant players mobility both on and off the puck. Players can make precision turns and an overall more agile experience on the ice is expected. The goal was to modernize skating, responsiveness and explosions in gameplay. Activating Vision Control allows players to accurately pass the puck and bait and switch the opponent. The AI will use this as well. Previously, net attacking was limited, but this will allow for more control along with walking the blue line to be a continuous threat. Skill based one timers will allow players to create unique moments while attacking the zone.

NHL 25 will also introduce the Sapien Technology that Madden had incorporated last year for more authenticity on player sizes. The game will feature serious visual overhaul while still being on the Frostbite Engine. Players can also expect new cloth wrap and hair strands for a major jump towards realism. The new Grudge Match System will track the history of matchups between teams across all major online and offline modes. More information on these details plus Franchise REvamped, Chel, HUT Wild Card and Single Path XP progression will be coming soon.

The Trio of Stars

The Hughes brothers are the next trios stars in the NHL following in the line of the Staal brothers. While the three will be on the Deluxe Edition, Jack Hughes will be on the USA release of the Standard Edition and Quinn Hughes will be on Canadian and worldwide release of the game. The three facets of the game that each brother excels in along with the modernization of the game is what lead EA to bring them in for motion capture. Offering excellent skating ability and a hockey IQ matches the vision of what NHL 25 will be.

“We feel incredibly honored to be on the cover of NHL 25,” said Quinn Hughes of the VancouverCanucks. “Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life.” “It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe cover,” said Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. “It reminded us that on the ice, we’re competitors, always learning from each other, but off the ice, we’re brothers who love to play hockey.” “Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting,” said Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.“We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can't wait for fans to experience NHL 25."

Those who pre-order NHL 25 Deluxe Edition will receive seven days early access to the game. This also includes 4600 NHL Points, HUT NHL Player Pack, HUT "Hockey is Family" Objective Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR), HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8), HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6), WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2), Exclusive WOC Player Set, and Immediate Reward in NHL 24 9Choice of Jack, Quinn or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR). Players who pre-order by September 13 will receive an additional HUT Hughes Brothers Choice Pack (84 OVR). There is also a loyalty offer to receive 10% off the pre-order of NHL 25 Deluxe Edition for owner of NHL 24.