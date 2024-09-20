Today, EA SPORTS has released its Franchise Deep Dive for the upcoming NHL 25. The game will release exclusively on current generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) on October 4. The Deep Dive focuses both on the traditional Franchise Mode along with the Chel Franchise Mode. The updates focus on a more streamlined experience along with new conversation functions to persuade players to join the team. You can read the official NHL Blog here for deeper details. It had previously been revealed that the gameplay will be getting an overhaul with ICE-Q and improved artificial intelligence for a more realistic hockey experience.

New Interface and Luring Players

Headlining Franchise Mode will be a new streamlined hub that will provide more information for players during the season. This navigation allows for quicker access to new and relevant information along with new Widgets featuring stats ahead of each game. These include team point leaders, goals per game, powerplay percentage and more. The revamped hub will also provide the information at any point in the season, bringing players closer to their league and knowing who they are competing against.

Players will be able to view division standings to point leaders and league updates throughout the year on this main Franchise Mode hub. Quick Links will make it easier to locate information including advancing the day, Stat Central Morale and specific activities with one button press. For encompassing more of the season the player is taking part in, box scores will allow for statistical viewing that includes preseason and postseason along with the three stars from every game. Finally, players can view the entire awards history for individual players in the league within their player card. This will increase with other awards won.

Let's Have a Conversation

NHL 25 will introduce a Conversation System that will allow for assigning both short-term and long-term goals. These include season objectives that can enhance attributes or X-Factor development to short-term aims that will yield immediate responses and can lead to winning NHL awards. Coaches can focus on specifics of a player's game to seek improvement on the ice during the off-season. This exteneds to position changes and playstyles, but players can reject the request and lose motivation. There will also be a more seamless process for setting preferred lines.

Negotiations and contract clauses will be including allowing players to request partial or full no-movement clauses as part of the contract. Teams can also push a trade based on the contract terms and current motivation. There will be an interest Organization Meter when attempting to add players that includes factors such as team status and market size. Draft picks will also be added to the player movement screen. Picks can be traded five years in advance to keep up with real-world rosters. Players can also upload and share other players to download with new draft picks.