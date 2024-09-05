Today, EA has released a new gameplay deep dive video detailing Next-Gen Vision Control for NHL 25. The game is slated to release on October 4 as it will be the first title in the series to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We know who the cover athletes are for the game, but Next-Gen Vision Control will revamp how skating works in NHL 25. This will be a part of the ICE-Q gameplay system where players control every inch of the ice. In addition, the advanced AI of CPU-controlled players will provide authentic reactive player reactions on the ice that will add more realism to the game. You can check out the video here.

Next-Gen Vision and Movement

The skating system for Chel will be revamped thanks to Next-Gen Vision Control with the focus being on modernizing how players skate and navigate the ice. Players are able to walk the blueline and square up the puck carrier while staying locked on the goal. This is something that is done in the NHL and will provide better shot opportunities and abilities to cut through traffic. When Next-Gen Vision is active, players will skate with the net as the target while opening up their bodies to make plays. When not in possession, the player will target the puck to allow for more accurate pass pick-ups and create the opportunities for the Skill-Based One-Timer. This allows for more fluidity in the skating experience.

New AI, Reactive Actions, and Skill-Based One-Timers

Empowered AI will offer a complete overhaul of the AI system. CPU players will have more heightened awareness and intelligence. This will allow for better positioning on the ice and overall game reading. This will also allow for more fluid gameplay and better real-life executions. Players will no longer get tangled up on the ice thanks to Reactive Actions. There will be dedicated animations to avoid collisions and leave space to receive the puck. A more dynamic defense will also introduce panic turns that will enable players to turn on a dime and use their stick to shut down space. Players will also now stick out their legs to block the puck and offensive teammates will lower sticks into passing lanes.

Skill-Based One-Timers will create much more scoring opportunities with an in-game indicator based on an attacker's openness and position on the ice. Players can pass the puck to setup a skill-based shot, allowing a greater opportunity to score with perfect timing and precision. More will be coming involving presentation and gameplay modes over the next few weeks.