It is officially Ratings Week for NHL 25 as EA SPORTS will release a new set of player ratings for different positions on the ice over the course of this week. NHL 25 is slated to release on October 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, making this the first title in the series to be exclusively on current generation consoles. The first list is for the Top 10 Left Wingers and Right Wingers in the game, which tends to be the most offensive positions on the ice. Players interested in checking out a deeper breakdown of the player ratings can go here.

Top Right Wing NHL Players

Leading at the Right Winger position in NHL 25 are two players with the same rating. Tampa Bay Lightning Nikita Kukerov and Boston Bruins David Pastrak lead the way with a 95 overall rating. The next Right Winger hits at a 93 overall with Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen followed by a 91 overall with defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Sam Reinhart. Coming in with a 91 overall are two teammates from the Toronto Maple Leavs with Mitchell Marner and William Nylander. The drop off from here to an 89 is the new Utah Hockey Club Clayton Keller and Vegas Knights Mark Stone. Closing out the top Right Wingers are Lucas Raymond from Detroit and Andrei Svechnikov of Carolina with an 88.

Top Left Wing NHL Players

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers leads the way with a 95 overall followed by Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild with a 93. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will offer two top wingers with Matthew Tkachuk matching up on the other side with a 92 overall. Coming in at a 91 overall is Dallas Stars Jason Robertson and Winnipeg Jets Kyle Connor. Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators will come in at a 90 and will not have an X-Factor in the game. Closing out the best Left Wingers in NHL 25 with an overall of 89 is Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators, Jesper Bratt of the New Jersey Devils and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

NHL 25 is now available for pre-order with the NHL 25 Deluxe Edition including seven days early access, 4600 NHL Points, World of Chel Season 1 Premium Battle Pass, an immediate reward in NHL 24, HUT cover athlete choice pack, HUT wildcard starter choice pack, HUT "Hockey is Family" objective choice pack, HUT NHL player pack, WOC Battle Pass XP Boost, and an exclusive WOC Player Set.