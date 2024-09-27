EA has released NHL 25 only for current generation consoles for the first time, leaving the previous generation behind and opening the doors on changes and improvements the series has been in need of. NHL 25 introduces a good bit of features that isolate itself from the previous generation version that's headlined by ICE-Q and a revamped Franchise Mode. The gameplay experience is noticeably different as the development team focused on creating more fluidity. The results are a lot better and no doubt the best this game has been this generation. There were quite a few times when finishing a game that the feeling of "That was some darn good hockey" resonated.

Intelligent Hockey

ICE-Q powers the gameplay in NHL 25 as the developers have stated that this technology is true hockey intelligence based on an all-new logic-driven animation system. Making up this technology is three different parts, starting with Next-Gen Vision Control. Building upon the pressure system introduced in NHL 24, this is most prevalent with squaring up the puck carrier to the goal from anywhere in the scoring zone. While the same button is used to square up against the defense, the amount of responsiveness and the ability to better create scoring opportunities is increased with this inclusion. Going behind the net was more tricky with this, but walking the blue line and setting up an offense in the zone is better than it has ever been.

With the ability to read the attacking zone with Next-Gen Vision Control, the addition of what is akin to more of an assist rather than something that can be abused is a good addition with Skill Based One-Timers. Playing from the Wing position, a teammate needs to be setup and open to accept a one-timer. Passing the puck and pressing up on the right stick will execute this when the small gray indicator is under the player. This kind of hides in plain sight and it would have been better to have this with color, although pulling off a successful shot will turn it green and missing on it turns it red. This is in no way a guaranteed goal, but rather a tool to help up the ante on the attack while playing on defense will keep players on their toes against opponents.

The other two parts that make up ICE-Q all revolve around the AI with Empowered AI and Reactive Actions. The developers went to overhaul the AI completely and this is noticeable during the game, allowing for more of a flow. Gone are the days of the AI running into each other in the middle of the ice as they work towards better positioning on the ice and avoidance in collisions. Refreshing the playbook also helps to open up the gameplay. Players will rotate around properly in the attacking zone and position correctly as they quickly react to offensive players while on defense. The new animations for Reactive Actions helps to achieve better response during critical situations. Players will witness authentic reactions in real-time thanks to this leap to current generation platforms.

The Best Playing Game in Recent Memory

Playing NHL 25 is more fluid for 60 minutes than any of the other series entries in recent memory. The development team did slow the gameplay down, but thanks to ICE-Q and the changes to AI, players won't be fighting against the game and can focus on hockey. The game seemingly focuses on grinding for position and gaining advantage in hopes of swinging the momentum of the play. Penalties such as poking and tripping have been reduced, and even some games did not have penalties. This should be tuned and maybe it's because of conservative play on defense, but the most apparent penalty tended to come from the AI hitting cross checks.

The results of this gameplay provides a much more satisfying feeling of scoring a goal. Goalies tend to make a good bit of great saves from up close and two-on-ones aren't a gimme. A good bit of goals come from deflections from the point, but pulling off skill moves one-on-one with the goalie are still possible. The most important aspect of the changes with the AI is that it doesn't feel like it will just take over and score a goal. That feeling of knowing they're going to score isn't there.

The defensive AI still has a homing device on players with the puck and do feel like they have a slight step up, especially since the changes in momentum with the puck take a drastic drop. Passing is still annoying and it seems the passing model and the dated faceoff model should be addressed in the future. Passing is more complicated than it should be and while holding down the trigger button brings up icon passing, choosing to not pass and let go still passes the puck to nowhere. The AI never seems to miss on passes, either. The flow of the game is what's outstanding, while the addition of stamina meters under each player will now allow for making sure players aren't gassed.

Hitting is also based on that stamina, which with the meter will provide feedback and why a hit lands or not. Speed and weight also play a role in checking. Simply putting a body in position on defense can be enough to break up the play. Gnarly hits remain satisfying, and with this change to stamina, players will take much longer to get up off the ice if gassed. Fighting still exists, but seems to appear less as the focus is on the flow of the game. Line Chemistry still remains an important concept to provide a boost to lines, and players will be able to better control the puck in the opposing zone to give an advantage since this also reduces stamina for the goalie. This results in a great-feeling game of hockey.

Franchise Mode and Grudge Matches

The Franchise Mode in NHL 25 sees its biggest overhaul in some time. This is still the only sports game where players can start as an expansion team, which should remain a part of this franchise. Highlighting the changes to the mode is the Franchise Hub. Everything to help players stay connected with their league is all in one screen, with a ticker with scores and stats across the bottom. Players can easily look at standings, league leaders and box scores including the three stars from each game. Career stats are available for each player as well.

The new conversation system can affect morale, which will affect the team. Starting the season, players will need to set long term or short term goals for the individuals on the team. This can take a minute once starting the season, but from here, the entire idea is to continue to play throughout the season to experience new things. With the conversation system, players can be asked to change their play style if struggling, can be waived directly and more.

Another major introduction is the new Grudge System, which adds a new experience to Franchise Mode. If a game is close against an opponent, an algorithm is included to decide if the rematch warrants a Grudge Match. These games will provide boosts to the best players from the previous game and will give dynamic presentation elements to add more drama to the game. While the overall experience for standard games remains the same, but will change throughout the season with more camera cuts and stat overlays, the Grudge Match means business. Specific stats from previous meetings plus the fact that the game has historical rivalries programmed and can even change over the course of years going forward means there's a lot of longevity with this.

Other Mode Inclusions

Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new Wildcard Mode. This allows players to draft a team with a salary cap with the option of taking a wildcard for an elite player in the mode. There's a set team for the deeper lines, but filling out the top two lines and the starting goalie will require strategy with a salary cap. This team can then be used to compete both online and offline. The traditional game match options remain in the mode, but being able to do this single player especially against other formed teams is cool. It's a solid addition and something different to the mode.

World of Chel returns and focuses on upgrading a player and decking them out with attire. An updated Live Event structure and schedule is in place along with a playlist structure and competitive tournaments. This, and Be A Pro, don't have much to offer in changes. Players can also practice, play versus mode online and off, and play NHL Threes with NHL teams. The game still includes all the current NHL teams including the new Utah Hockey Club plus a plethora of other leagues to choose from.

Moving to Current Generation

Being able to focus on current generation consoles means a focus on visuals, and there are noticeable changes here. To start, the development team implemented Sapien Technology, which takes the actual sizes of different players and models them around a human model. Madden started with this last year and NHL nabs the tech to create a more diverse-looking cast. This also means that jerseys now flow with movement and aren't attached to the body. Players will see snow build up on the ice and on equipment, while hair physics received a big focus on the overhaul. Player faces are improved, but lack the details of what's seen in FC and Madden. Lighting on the ice looks beautiful, but the crowd and coach models from the sidelines aren't fantastic.

The changes with the Grudge Match presentation feel fantastic, but the overall presentation still feels like a competitive shooter experience. The pace of the game in regards to the presentation still feels rushed, and it would be nice to have more of a television experience in the future with a licensed television broadcast. The crowd noise is loud, thus drowning out the announcer team that's okay at best. The experience needs to go back towards a broadcast and with a ton of great NHL announcers across two television networks and the fact that other EA SPORTS titles are getting multiple commentary teams, this needs to be updated.

Close

Closing Comments:



NHL 25 returns to form with impressive hockey. Satisfying changes to gameplay and updates to Franchise Mode including the addition of the Grudge Match breathe much-needed life into the series. ICE-Q works well and the changes to AI and being able to square up offensively against the goalie will create different results rather than just going through the motions in games and exploiting. There are still a few legacy issues here that are more personal annoyances including passing and a dated presentation model, but the move to current generation consoles has only allowed the team to create a significant upgrade to the series.