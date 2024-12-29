The popular Square Enix RPG NieR Automata has managed to sell over nine million copies since its launch in 2017. The game has been able to sell around one million copies in less than a year since February 2014, while the anime has likely picked up business since its 2023 launch.

Square Enix Celebrates Sales Milestone

"This isn't possible without you," said the official NieR X account with a love heart emoji at the end. According to the picture that's been posted, the nine million sales number is made up of global shipments and download sales. It was previously reported that the game sold over eight million copies in February 2024.

Reviews are still raking in for NieR Automata's Steam release. There is an average 91% Very Positive score from 1,211 reviewers on Steam from the past 30 days. The game is quickly approaching a massive total of 100,000 reviews on the storefront. "I never thought a game where 90% of characters wear miniskirts and skintight bodysuits would be this deep storywise," said Steam user Spartan Ranger. "It actually makes you think about the purpose of your own existence."

Our review agrees. "NieR: Automata is an absolute masterpiece from beginning to end (or ends, to be a bit more accurate)," the article said. "Even for what was our most anticipated game of the year, I still didn't expect to be blown away that much, but this was an absolute thrill ride in every area."

"The presentation, innovation, and unabashed love of the strange all coalesce into something that looks like what would happen if Hideo Kojima attempted to design a Final Fantasy, and as it turns out, it is something that needed to happen," said our sister site GameRant.

NieR Automata is on Sale

If someone wants to try NieR Automata for the first time or get the PC version, the Game of the YoRHa Edition is currently 60% off on Steam until January 2. It comes with the following:

The base game

3C3C1D119440927 DLC

Valve Character Accessory

Cardboard Pod Skin

Retro Grey Pod Skin

Retro Red Pod Skin

Grimoire Weiss Pod

Machine Mask Accessory

Exclusive set of wallpapers in the following sizes: 1024 x 768, 1280 x 1024, 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1600

The 3C3C1D119440927 DLC is also 60% off right now on Steam until January 2. You can also enjoy the NieR Automata anime on Crunchyroll, which launched in 2023. Additionally, there is NieR Automata-themed DLC in Stellar Blade.