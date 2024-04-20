Key Takeaways Enhancements to crafting system in Nightingale 0.2 allow for attribute stacking, application, and consolidation to create more customized gear.

The update introduces new attribute categories like Resilience, Athletics, and Intellect, streamlining the crafting process for players.

Future enhancements in Nightingale will include a cap system to prevent excessive attribute stacking and encourage crafting diversity, improving player strategies.

In the latest Developer dev blog Update for Nightingale, exciting enhancements to the crafting system were announced by Inflexion Games, set to debut in Update 0.2 next week. This update includes several refinements based on player feedback and aims to improve and balance the crafting experience.

Nightingale is a gaslamp fantasy-themed survival crafter in early access where realwalkers embark on an epic journey of survival and adventure in the mysterious and perilous Fae Realms. The game launched on February 20th 2024 to mixed reception but still retains a loyal playerbase.

Here is what to expect in Nightingale 0.2:

Key Changes in Crafting System:

Attribute Stacking Returns: Players can now use the same material multiple times when crafting gear, enhancing item attributes significantly.

Attribute Application: Resources used in crafting will now impart their attributes to the crafted item, even if the original item lacks those attributes. This increases crafting versatility, allowing for more customized gear.

Resources used in crafting will now impart their attributes to the crafted item, even if the original item lacks those attributes. This increases crafting versatility, allowing for more customized gear. Attribute Consolidation: The number of attributes has been streamlined and adjusted, making the crafting process more intuitive and accessible while retaining depth.

Streamlining Attributes:

The update simplifies how attributes are applied during crafting. Now, any resource attribute will transfer to the crafted item, regardless of the item's original attributes. This change makes crafting more straightforward and enhances the potential for diverse item builds.

Revised Attribute Categories:

The update introduces a new categorization of attributes, divided into Resilience, Athletics, and Intellect, each with specific stats like Health Max, Melee Damage, and Magick Power. Some attributes have been removed or merged to streamline the system and focus on the most impactful stats.

Future Crafting System Enhancements:

Looking ahead, a soft cap and hard cap system will be introduced to prevent excessive attribute stacking and encourage crafting diversity. This system is designed to allow players to explore different resources and build strategies that align with their playstyles.

Players will notice changes in their equipment's performance due to the attribute and resource balancing overhaul, which applies retroactively. This includes both increases and decreases in weapon damage, health, and magic power, providing a fresh experience and new tactical options.

This update is a significant step forward in evolving Nightingale's crafting system, with further enhancements planned to continue improving the crafting experience for players. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to explore these new crafting possibilities in Update 0.2.