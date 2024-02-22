Realm Cards are one of the main features that differentiate Nightingale from other survival crafter games. These items are an integral part of the game and, among other things, can be used to procedurally generate new Realms and give them specific traits. You can unlock the recipes needed to craft new Realm Cards via quests or Essence Traders.

One of the very first Realm Cards you’ll need to get ahold of is the Forest Card. Just as its name suggests, this card can be used to open a portal to a new Forest biome Realm. You’ll get the quest that involves obtaining a Forest Card shortly after raising your Gear Rating to 20 and completing the Antiquarian Site of Power. Keep reading to find out how you can craft one.

How To Build A Simple Enchanter’s Focus

Before you can craft a Forest Card, or any other type of Realm Card for that matter, you’ll first need to set up a Simple Enchanter’s Focus. You can obtain the recipe needed to build this crafting station from your local Essence Trader in exchange for some Essence Dust. Just in case you’re not already familiar with how this works, Essence Dust is the primary currency in Nightingale and can be obtained by extracting pretty much any item in the game.

Building a Simple Enchanter requires a pretty hefty investment of resources. Namely, you’ll need x 1 Lumber, x2 Ingot, and x5 Glass. That may not sound like much, but you’ll need two additional crafting stations to make those items, which require a bunch of other resources. You’ll need a Simple Saw Table to make Lumber and a Simple Smelter to make Glass and Ingots. All in all, you’ll need x8 Wood Bundle, x8 Stone Block, x6 Rocks, and x4 Animal Fibre to build both stations. That’s not even including the 110 Essence Dust you’ll need to spend to unlock the recipes.

How To Craft A Forest Card

Once your Simple Enchanter’s Focus is up and running, you can start crafting Realm Cards. However, you’ll quickly run into a little problem while attempting to do that. In order to craft a Forest Card you’ll need some Ink and Paper, two components you probably don’t have on you at this stage in the game. You can easily make Paper at a Simple Saw Table using Wood Bundles, but you won’t be able to get Ink without a Simple Mortar Station.

You can buy the recipe for the Simple Mortar Station from the same Essence Trader where you got the recipes for the other workstations. To build the thing you’ll need x3 Lumber and x8 Plant Fibre. Meanwhile, the Ink itself can be crafted using x1 Glass and x1 Refined Pigment. You can make Pigments at the same Mortar Station by using various commonly found resources like Berries, Flowers, or Mushrooms. Once you finally have Ink and some Paper, go to the Simple Enchanter’s Focus to craft your first Forest Card.