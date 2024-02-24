Animal Fibre is one of the many crafting components you’ll come across while exploring the Fae Realms of Nightingale. While Plant Fibre can simply be picked up off the ground while roaming around the wilderness, obtaining Animal Fibre requires a little bit more effort.

Animal Fibre is required to build certain crafting stations, such as the Simple Saw Table. As you progress through the game, you’ll discover even more uses for this material, so it’s worth trying to build a steady supply of it as soon as you can. Keep reading to find out how.

How To Get Animal Fibre In Nightingale

Just as its name suggests, Animal Fibre comes from animals, so it’s time to start preparing for a hunt. Right off the bat, it’s worth noting that Animal Fibre can’t be acquired directly by killing and slaughtering beasts. Instead, you’ll need to gather their Meat and bring it back to a Tanning Station for processing. That’s the same type of crafting station where you can also make Leather, Straps, and a few other things.

You can acquire the recipe needed to build a Simple Tanning Station early on, and you’ll only need x6 Sticks and x10 Plant Fibre to set one up. Once you do, interact with it and select the Animal Fibre option from the list of items on the left. For every Animal Fibre you want to make you’ll need two pieces of Meat, and they need to be the same. Both Predator Meat and Prey Meat will work, but you can’t combine them. Make sure you have at least two of either type before you get to work.

What To Do With Animal Fibre In Nightingale

Animal Fibre is primarily used in the construction of crafting stations, such as the aforementioned Simple Saw Table, which allows you to process Lumber and Paper, among other things. You’ll also need some Animal Fibre to make a Simple Masonry Bench where you can craft Stone Powder, Rough Baubles, various Seals, and a few other things.

Optionally, you can use Animal Fibre for the construction of other crafting stations like the Simple Sewing Bench, Simple Mortar Station, or Simple Spinning Wheel. We say optionally because you can use any type of Fibre – Plant or Animal – to build these. Same goes for Healing Salves and other items that don’t specifically mention the type of Fibre needed.

Having said all that, we recommend almost always using Plant FIbre since it tends to be found in abundance and is very easy to obtain. Unless, of course, you find yourself in a Realm where Plant Fibre is scarce and animals are plentiful, in which case you may find yourself forced to use Animal Fibre instead.