Key Takeaways Nightingale, an open-world PvE survival crafter, will be released on February 20th, 2024, after facing delays from its original October 2022 release.

The game will be available on Steam and the Epic Games store, but there are currently no plans for it to be on consoles or Game Pass.

Nightingale combines diverse inspirations and blends multiple genres, offering dimension-hopping, combat, interdimensional travel, crafting, and monstrous creatures, all set in a Gaslamp fantasy aesthetic.

Despite delays (the game was originally set for an October 2022 release), Nightingale is almost upon us. It's been a long wait, but Inflexion Game's dimension-hopping, open-world, PvE survival crafter will be available on the 20th of February 2024.

We will update this article with a more exact time frame once the information becomes available.

Nightingale will be hitting both Steam and the Epic Games store, but won't be coming to consoles. It might be in the future, of course, but right now there are no plans for the game to be played on anything other than a PC. That means it won't be on Game Pass either, unfortunately.

As my description implies, Nightingale is not an easy game to summarize, drawing on diverse inspirations and blending multiple genres. The collapse of the arcane portal network has stranded you somewhere beyond our world, in the realms of the Fae. From there it's up to you (and your friends if they're up for it) to craft and fight your way to the city of Nightingale, humanity's last bastion.

For anyone not in the loop, here's a quick rundown of why you should be excited.

Become a Realmwalker

To reach Nightingale, you will have to become a "Realmwalker", one skilled in both combat and the art of interdimensional travel. The Fae realms are connected by a series of portals, each of which will bring you one step closer to your goal. Reaching said portals is no easy task, however. All manner of twisted creatures stand in your way, ranging from twisted humanoids to gargantuan "Apex" monstrosities that lurk in the deepest realms. You'll have to craft yourself some seriously impressive weaponry to take them down.

There are hints of two of my favourite games here. The dimension-hopping stuff reminds me of Remnant: From the Ashes and its sequel, while the co-op and PvE elements put me in mind of the boss battles from Hunt: Showdown. There is also a social hub akin to the Tower from Destiny.

There are even systems in the game reminiscent of the recent smash hit Palworld, in that you can build a base and have NPCs run it for you. It's an incredibly ambitious project and I can't wait to get to grips with it.

A Different Kind of Fantasy

The first thing that got me excited about Nightingale was its aesthetic. Gaslamp (or Gaslight) fantasy is a relatively obscure fantasy subgenre with close ties to Steampunk and Gothic horror. Think Sunless Sea or Dishonored. The key difference between Gaslamp and Steampunk is while the latter focuses on alternative technology, the former relies heavily on the supernatural.

For me, that's a match made in heaven. I love the late 19th-century style, and when you throw monsters and magic spells into the mix, I'm there. I love bowler hats and old-timey guns. Nightingale is exactly that, so I have been on board from day one. The moment I saw you could use an umbrella as a glider I was hooked. Bottom line, the game looks great. A unique style and strong art direction go a long way with me.

That's everything you need to know. It won't be long before everyone has the opportunity to dive in. Maybe I'll see you in the realms somewhere.