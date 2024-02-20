Key Takeaways Nightingale video game offers various sound, video, and gameplay accessibility options for a comfortable gaming experience.

Options include adjusting volumes, enabling arachnophobia mode in video settings, and customizing HUD damage numbers.

Further updates to accessibility features are planned for the game, so players should stay tuned for more options.

The newly released Nightingale video game has a host of options to make your gameplay experience both accessible and more comfortable. From sound to video to gameplay, there may be something to make this game just a bit easier to get into!

Some of these options are new from the stress test version of the game, so take a moment to read through the settings! There may be something of interest for you.

Sound Accessibility Options

Nightingale, like most videogames nowadays, has options that allow players to control the volumes in different categorize. In Nightingale, you can adjust the volume of the following independently:

Master Volume

SFX Volume

Music Volume

Dialogue Volume

Voice Chat Volume

Player Emote Volume

In addition to this, the game gives you the option to optimize the game audio by checkmarking the Headphones option further down the menu.

If you are a person that struggles with sound sensory-related things, you may enjoy the game's option to Reduce Player Breath Sounds on top of all the other volume options.

You can also choose to enable or disable Voice Chat entirely.

Video Accessibility Options

Nightingale follows in the footsteps of most video games these days by allowing you the ability to control the game's gamma. You can effectively lower or raise the game's brightness this way, making the game easier to see overall whether you are photosensitive or struggle with vision-related impairments.

In addition to this, the game gives you the option to enable or disable the following:

Arachnophobia Mode

Motion Blur

Third-Person View (this one is an experimental feature)

Camera Shake

Arachnophobia mode will remove spiders, so if you are afraid of spiders you should enable this!

There are also field of view sliders for first and third person camera angles.

In addition to these settings, the game has a host of graphics-related options for you to play with. Some of us struggle with visual noise/sensory, so adjusting the following options may be of interest if you happen to be one of those people:

Anti-Aliasing

Effects

Foliage

Shading

Shadows

Textures

View Distance

There is currently no accessibility mode for colourblindness yet.

Gameplay Accessibility Options

Helpfully, Nightingale gives you the option to Automatically Hide HUD Damage Numbers. If Damage Numbers become a little bit too visually stimulating for you, you should consider clicking that option to disable them.

In addition to those, you can adjust the sensitivity of your mouse input - as in most games you can. Nightingale also gives you the option to Invert Left/Right and Up/Down, so if you are left-handed and use a left-handed mouse to game, these may be of interest to you.

As for gamepad accessibility options, you again have the ability to adjust your sensitivity. Additionally, you can play around with the Dead Zone slider if your controller is struggling with those, making the game more responsive to your inputs.

Currently, there is no 'Hold E' accessibility option. You will have to keep pressing E.

There are further plans to expand on the game's Accessibility options, so stay tuned for updates to this article as patches release more features to make Nightingale more accessible!