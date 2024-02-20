Armor is an often crucial element of any combat situation. The armor you were, like most open world, survival, and RPG titles should be selected based on your specific needs or situation. Each armor carries its own stat boosts and benefits. Bolstering strength, maximum health, health regeneration, or damage infliction are just a few benefits or stat boosts that can be obtained when equipping the right piece of armor.

Some of the armor in the world of Nightingale is found through exploration and looting. However, most armor can also be crafted if you have the right materials at your disposal. Below is a table of the armor pieces currently known within the game. Refer to the table below when determining what materials you may need for specific armor. Additionally, click on the armor item for more information.

Item

Category

Materials Required

Shoddy NTTC Shirt

Armor

Shoddy Explorer's Breeches

Armor

Calcularian Robe (Cotton)

Armor

Frontiersman's Coat

Armor

2x Fabric 2x Straps 2x Buttons

Calcularian Hat

Armor

Calcularian Pack (Rabatte)

Armor

Newsboy Cap

Armor

Explorer's Shirt (Cotton)

Armor

Maritime Beret (Crude)

Armor

Intrepid Shirt (Crude)

Armor

2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons

Club Top Hat (Crude)

Armor

Classic Breeches (Crude)

Armor

1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

NTTC Duster (Crude)

Armor

2x Fabric 2x Thread 2x Refined Fibre

Scholar's Bonnet (Crude)

Armor

2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

Sophisticated Skirt (Crude)

Armor

Trapper's Pack (Crude)

Armor

2x Textiles 2x Thread 2x Lumber

Trapper's Coat (Crude)

Armor

5x Felt 3x Thread

Tailcoat Jacket (Crude)

Armor

1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre 1x Ingot

Sunny Hat (Crude)

Armor

2x Felt 2x Cloth

Stirrup Boots (Crude)

Armor

1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

Unadorned Gloves (Crude)

Armor

Bowler Hat (Crude)

Armor

NTTC Naval Jacket (Crude)

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Refined Fibre

NTTC Pack (Crude)

Armor

NTTC Shirt (Crude)

Armor

2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons

NTTC Breeches

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread

NTTC Gloves (Crude)

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread

NTTC Boots (Crude)

Armor

2x Leather 2x Thread 2x Ingot

Frontierman's Boots

Armor

2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Buttons

Gaitered Boots

Armor

2x Leather 2x Buttons 2x Straps

Pointed Shoes

Armor

2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Ornament

Scout's Boots

Armor

2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Buttons

Simple Boots

Armor

1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre

Trapper's Shoes

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread

Simple Capelet

Armor

2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre

Simple Gloves

Armor

1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre

Trapper's Gloves

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread

Unadorned Gloves

Armor

1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

Club Top Hat

Armor

2x Felt 1x Cloth

Bowler Hat

Armor

2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre 2x Buttons

Dashing Tophat

Armor

1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

Lace Bonnet

Armor

2x Cloth 2x Thread

Maritime Beret

Armor

2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

NTTC Derby Hat

Armor

2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

NTTC Flatcap

Armor

2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre

Simple Headwrap

Armor

1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre

Squire Top Hat

Armor

2x Felt 2x Cloth

Explorer's Cropped Breeches

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Buttons

Explorer's Long Breeches

Armor

2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Flair

Frontierman's Breeches

Armor

2x Fabric 2x Rope 2x Buttons

Scout's Breeches

Armor

2x Fabric 2x Rope 2x Buttons

Simple Breeches

Armor

2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre

Trapper's Breeches

Armor

4x Felt 3x Thread

Walker Pants

Armor

4x Cloth 3x Thread 2x Ingot

Frontiersman's Shirt

Armor

2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons

Scout's Shirt

Armor

2x Cloth 3x Thread 2x Buttons

Simple Shirt

Armor

2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre

Trapper's Shirt

Armor

4x Cloth 3x Thread

Makeshift Capelet

Armor