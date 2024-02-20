Armor is an often crucial element of any combat situation. The armor you were, like most open world, survival, and RPG titles should be selected based on your specific needs or situation. Each armor carries its own stat boosts and benefits. Bolstering strength, maximum health, health regeneration, or damage infliction are just a few benefits or stat boosts that can be obtained when equipping the right piece of armor.

Some of the armor in the world of Nightingale is found through exploration and looting. However, most armor can also be crafted if you have the right materials at your disposal. Below is a table of the armor pieces currently known within the game. Refer to the table below when determining what materials you may need for specific armor. Additionally, click on the armor item for more information.