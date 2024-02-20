Armor is an often crucial element of any combat situation. The armor you were, like most open world, survival, and RPG titles should be selected based on your specific needs or situation. Each armor carries its own stat boosts and benefits. Bolstering strength, maximum health, health regeneration, or damage infliction are just a few benefits or stat boosts that can be obtained when equipping the right piece of armor.
Some of the armor in the world of Nightingale is found through exploration and looting. However, most armor can also be crafted if you have the right materials at your disposal. Below is a table of the armor pieces currently known within the game. Refer to the table below when determining what materials you may need for specific armor. Additionally, click on the armor item for more information.
|
Item
|
Category
|
Materials Required
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
2x Fabric 2x Straps 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Fabric 2x Thread 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
2x Textiles 2x Thread 2x Lumber
|
Armor
|
5x Felt 3x Thread
|
Armor
|
1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre 1x Ingot
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Cloth
|
Armor
|
1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
Armor
|
2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 2x Thread 2x Ingot
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 2x Buttons 2x Straps
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Ornament
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 2x Rope 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread
|
Armor
|
1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 1x Cloth
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
1x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Cloth 2x Thread
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Refined Fibre
|
Armor
|
1x Leather 4x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Cloth
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Felt 2x Thread 2x Flair
|
Armor
|
2x Fabric 2x Rope 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Fabric 2x Rope 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
4x Felt 3x Thread
|
Armor
|
4x Cloth 3x Thread 2x Ingot
|
Armor
|
2x Cloth 2x Thread 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Cloth 3x Thread 2x Buttons
|
Armor
|
2x Leather 6x Plant Fibre
|
Armor
|
4x Cloth 3x Thread
|
Armor