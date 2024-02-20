When building your living space, you'll want each piece of equipment you construct to be as efficient and effective as possible. In fact, augmentations help broaden the output of a particular station. For instance, a campfire offers offers multiple augmentations that unlock further potential in other constructs or workbenches in the room. It may also contain traits such as warmth and light that aid survivability and visibility at night. When you pick up the construct as if to move its position, you will see green lines connecting with other nearby stations you have constructed. This indicates the items that are affected by an augmentation of that particular construct.

Augmentations open stations up to crafting additional items. For example, you cannot craft a Scholar's Bonnet at a Tailor-type station unless the station is augmented by having a science structure (augmentation) nearby. So, it helps to centralize your station crafting to the best of your ability and manage your real estate strategically. Below are the augmentations you can find within the game.