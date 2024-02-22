Biome Realm Cards determine the landscape and wildlife of the procedurally generated zone for traversing Nightingale's intricate Realm/Portal system. Here are the currently known Biome Cards in the game:

Card

Description

nightingale-desert-card

Desert Card

Play this card to seek a Realm of arid desert. Bygone Geoarcanists frequented deserts, relishing sunlight playing across the sands to give the illusion of unending horizons. Long ago forsaken by the Fae, yet vestiges remain.

nightingale-swamp-card

Swamp Card

Play this card to seek a Realm of swamp and moor. Boots sinking into muck. An image known by all Realmwalkers who've tread the swamps. This card seems to stare at its keeper, like a creature lurking in the mire.

nightingale-forest-card

Forest Card

Play this card to seek a Realm lush with forest. The first discovered Realm was a lush forest, misleading Redcrosse Knights into believing the Faewilds were analogous to Earth's habitats. How wrong they were.
Puck Nightingale
Related
Nightingale: Realm Cards Explained
Get to grips with one of Nightingale's most intriguing features.