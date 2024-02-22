Biome Realm Cards determine the landscape and wildlife of the procedurally generated zone for traversing Nightingale's intricate Realm/Portal system. Here are the currently known Biome Cards in the game:
|
Card
|
Description
|
Desert Card
|
Play this card to seek a Realm of arid desert. Bygone Geoarcanists frequented deserts, relishing sunlight playing across the sands to give the illusion of unending horizons. Long ago forsaken by the Fae, yet vestiges remain.
|
Swamp Card
|
Play this card to seek a Realm of swamp and moor. Boots sinking into muck. An image known by all Realmwalkers who've tread the swamps. This card seems to stare at its keeper, like a creature lurking in the mire.
|
Forest Card
|
Play this card to seek a Realm lush with forest. The first discovered Realm was a lush forest, misleading Redcrosse Knights into believing the Faewilds were analogous to Earth's habitats. How wrong they were.