Nothing says comfort and living like a basic roof over your head to protect you from the elements. In Nightingale, you'll want to craft a healthy estate at the center of your plight for survival in this fantasy world. Building items are the constructs you will need to create your very own little empire in the heart of the wilds. Piece together walls, awnings, archways, and a sturdy roof to complete your own palace and/or workshop. Below is a listing of the building constructs you can craft in Nightingale.