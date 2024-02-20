Charms work much in the same way as infusions do in the world of Nightingale - at least when it comes to application. Simply select the charm in your inventory, click apply, and select the gear item in your inventory you want to apply it to. The charm will offer you a buff when in use. So, be sure to take inventory of charms as you receive them and apply them to gear when necessary. Below is a current listing of the charms available in Nightingale. Click on the specific charm to learn more.

