Just as the categorical name implies, consumables are meant for... well consumption. Food items, healing tools, seed for planting, and more are all single-use items meant to produce the associated desired effect. It's pretty straight forward stuff if you've dabbled in the open-world survival business before. Refer to our comprehensive list for the current known consumables within Nightingale. Click on the item to learn more about each consumable and its effects.

Icon

Item

Materials Required

nightingale-consumable-artisanalloaf

Artisanal Loaf

nightingale-potion-generic

Automaton's Potion

nightingale-consumables-beefwelllington

Beef Wellington

nightingale-potion-generic

Bottled Grendel's Blessing

nightingale-consumable-bread

Bread

nightingale-consumable-captainsplate

Captain's Plate

nightingale-consumable-catchoftheday

Catch of the Day

nightingale-noiconfound

Coffee

nightingale-tool-dispelgrenade

Cold Iron Grenade

nightingale-hud-skinning-knife

Crude Throwing Knife

nightingale-consumable-beefjerky

Cured Meat
  • 1x Meat
  • 3x Refined Salt

nightingale-consumable-dumpling

Dumpling

nightingale-consumable-fishcutlet

Fish Cutlet

nightingale-consumable-fishfingers

Fish Fingers

nightingale-consumables-gazpacho

Gazpacho

nightingale-consumable-essencepotion

Great Abramelin Potion

nightingale-consumable-curepotion

Great Curative Potion

nightingale-consumable-icepotion

Great Frosted Potion

nightingale-consumable-healthpotion

Great Healing Potion

nightingale-consumable-puritypotion

Great Purifying Potion

nightingale-items-rejuvenationpotion

Great Rejuvenating Potion

nightingale-items-staminapotion

Great Restful Potion

nightingale-items-speedpotion

Great Sprinter's Potion

nightingale-consumable-strengthpotion2

Great Strengthening Potion

nightingale-consumable-stealthpotion

Great Veiled Potion

nightingale-consumable-heartygrilledfish

Grilled Fish

nightingale-tool-healgrenade

Heal Grenade

nightingale-consumable-salve-healingsalve

Healing Salve (Crude)

nightingale-consumable-salve-healingsalve

Healing Salve (Rabatte)

Hearty Grilled Fish

nightingale-consumable-heartystew

Hearty Stew

nightingale-consumable-moonshine

Lunar Nectar

nightingale-consumable-milk

Milk

nightingale-consumable-roastedplants

Mixed Plants

nightingale-consumable-essencepotion

Moderate Abramelin Potion

nightingale-consumable-curepotion

Moderate Curative Potion

nightingale-consumable-icepotion

Moderate Frosted Potion

nightingale-consumable-healthpotion

Moderate Healing Potion

nightingale-consumable-puritypotion

Moderate Purifying Potion

nightingale-items-rejuvenationpotion

Moderate Rejuvenating Potion
  • 50x Essence Dust
  • 1x Blueberry
  • 1x Swamp Bass
  • 1x Colourful Glass

nightingale-items-staminapotion

Moderate Restful Potion

nightingale-items-speedpotion

Moderate Sprinter's Potion

nightingale-consumable-strengthpotion2

Moderate Strengthening Potion

nightingale-consumable-stealthpotion

Moderate Veiled Potion

nightingale-grapejuice

Nectar

nightingale-consumable-oatmeal

Oatmeal

nightingale-consumable-oats

Oats

nightingale-consumable-food-onion

Onion

nightingale-consumable-perfectsteak

Perfect Steak

nightingale-consumable-potato

Potato

Icon

Item

Materials Required

nightingale-consumable-essencepotion

Prodigious Abramelin Potion

nightingale-consumable-curepotion

Prodigious Curative Potion

nightingale-consumable-icepotion

Prodigious Frosted Potion

nightingale-consumable-healthpotion

Prodigious Healing Potion

nightingale-consumable-puritypotion

Prodigious Purifying Potion

nightingale-items-rejuvenationpotion

Prodigious Rejuvenating Potion
  • 5000x Essence Dust
  • 1x Sanguineberry
  • 1x Prismatic Pupfish
  • 1x Obsidian Glass

nightingale-items-staminapotion

Prodigious Restful Potion

nightingale-items-speedpotion

Prodigious Sprinter's Potion

nightingale-consumable-strengthpotion2

Prodigious Strengthening Potion

nightingale-consumable-stealthpotion

Prodigious Veiled Potion

nightingale-consumable-mushrooms

Raw Mushrooms (Mushrooms)

nightingale-consumable-mushrooms

Raw Mushrooms (Portobello Mushroom)

nightingale-consumable-mushrooms

Raw Mushrooms (Shiitake)

nightingale-consumable-mushrooms

Raw Mushrooms (Spyrys Mushroom)

nightingale-consumable-ritualheromeat

Ritual Fabled Meat

nightingale-consumable-food-ritualmeat

Ritual Meat

Roasted Berries

nightingale-consumable-meatroasted

Roasted Food (Cape Aloe)

nightingale-consumable-meatroasted

Roasted Food (Tier 1 Predator)

nightingale-consumable-meatroasted

Roasted Meat

nightingale-consumable-meatroasted

Roasted Meat (Tier 1 Bug)

nightingale-consumable-salad

Salad

nightingale-consumable-salad

Salad (Water Spinach)

nightingale-consumable-sashimi

Sashimi

nightingale-consumables-shepherdspie

Shepherd's Pie

nightingale-potion-of-stealth

Skulker's Potion

nightingale-consumable-essencepotion

Slight Abramelin Potion

nightingale-consumable-curepotion

Slight Curative Potion

nightingale-consumable-icepotion

Slight Frosted Potion

nightingale-consumable-healthpotion

Slight Healing Potion

nightingale-consumable-puritypotion

Slight Purifying Potion

nightingale-items-rejuvenationpotion

Slight Rejuvenating Potion

nightingale-items-staminapotion

Slight Restful Potion

nightingale-items-speedpotion

Slight Sprinter's Potion

nightingale-consumable-strengthpotion2

Slight Strengthening Potion

nightingale-consumable-stealthpotion

Slight Veiled Potion

Spice Roasted Food (Mushrooms)

nightingale-consumable-spicedtubers

Spiced Tubers

nightingale-consumables-springrolls

Spring Rolls

nightingale-consumable-simplestew

Stew

nightingale-consumable-simplestew

Stew (Tier 1 Prey)

nightingale-consumable-surfandturf

Surf & Turf

nightingale-consumable-tack

Tack

nightingale-consumables-teaandcrumpet

Tea & Crumpets

nightingale-consumable-tendersteak

Tender Steak

nightingale-consumable-tomato

Tomato

nightingale-consumable-vegetablemedley

Vegetable Medley

nightingale-consumable-wasna

Wasna

nightingale-glassbottle

Water Bottle

nightingale-glassbottle

Water Bottle (Water)