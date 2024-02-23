Recovery This enchantment rapidly heals the caster and can be charged for a more powerful effect. The amount healed and duration increases with the caster's magick power.

Oberon's Bounty This enchantment allows the wielder to more easily fell trees and shatter minerals with their next hit and may be charged for multiple 11ts, as Wel providing greater resource and Essence yield when harvesting. Resource and Essence yield increase with the caster's magick power.

Illumination This enchantment allows one to cast a fixed orb of light from one's tools, which can be repositioned with subsequent casts. The distance at which light is cast fromthe orb increases with the caster's magick power.

Track Legend This enchantment reveals the nearest path to the closest Fabled or Apex creature. At the termination of the path, the enchantment will point towards the creature.

Hermetic Flame This enchantment engulfs a tool in flame, dealing fire damage on the next hit, and may be charged for multiple hits. The strength and duration of the flames increases with the caster's magick power.

Shockwave This enchantment allows one to deal a blast of knockback damage on their next hit and may be charged for multiple hits. the power of the shockwave increases with the caster's magick power.

Arborist's Shield This enchantment bolsters all of one's resistances except fire resistance. The duration and strength of this effect increases with the caster's magick power.

Regrowth This enchantment hastens plant growth and replenishes harvested trees and floras.

Jana's Roar This enchantment taunts or frightens nearby creatures, depending on their bravery. The duration and range of this effect increases with the caster's magick power.

Beast's Instinct This enchantment allows one to sense creatures within a radius. The duration of this effect increases with the caster's magick power.

Ring of Empowerment This enchantment creates a ring that empowers allies within its radius. The radius of this effect increases with the caster's magick power.

Summon Swarm This enchantment calls forth a swarm of homing bees. The damage dealt by the swarm increases with the caster's magick power.

Quake This enchantment knocks enemies away, dealing damage to a wide area. The damage and radius of this area increases with the caster's magick power.