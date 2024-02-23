Infusions are a great way to enhance your gear and provide powerful bonuses to your stats. Craft them at a Simple Enchanter's Focus or find them as loot from enemies or chests. Up to 3 Infusions can be equipped in your gear, depending on their upgrade level, and the rarity of the infusion does not need to match the slot number. To learn more about Infusions check out this guide:

Name Description Clarity Infusion (Range) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased attack range. Gossamer Infusion (Weight) When applied to equipment, this infusion reduces an item's weight. Hyperborean Infusion (Fire Resist) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased fire resistance. Courage Infusion (Strength) When applied to equipment, this infusion increases one's chance to stagger enemies. Constancy Infusion (Durability) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased durability. Hale Infusion (Injury Resist) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased injury resistance. Resolve Infusion (Stamina Efficiency) When applied to equipment, this infusion decreases the stamina cost of action. Stalwart Infusion (Blocking Efficiency) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased blocking efficiency. Sylphic Infusion (Encumbrance) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased carrying capacity Furtive Infusion (Stealth) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased stealth. Abundance Infusion (Disease Resist) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased disease resistance. Conveyance Infusion (Ranged Damage) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased ranged damage. Geasa Infusion (Magick) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased enchantment efficacy. Ingenuity Infusion (Stamina Regeneration) When used in enchantment, this infusion provides an increased rate of stamina regeneration. Endurance Infusion (Maximum Stamina) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased maximum stamina. Death Infusion (Critical Damage) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased critical damage. Time Infusion (Speed) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased movement speed. Hubris Infusion (Health Regeneration) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides an increased rate of health regeneration. Purity Infusion (Maleficium Resist) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased Maleficium resistance. Fortitude Infusion (Maximum Health) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased maximum health. Malice Infusion (Melee Damage) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased melee damage. Lustrate Infusion (Poison Resist) When applied to equipment, this infusion provides increased poision resistance.