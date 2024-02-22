Abeyance Card Play this card to seek a Realm of minimal danger, suitable for the construction of an Estate. Not even Nightingale's oldest magickians have been able to trace the origins of this card. The image imprinted upon the paper brings intense loneliness to mind.

Antiquarian Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of middling danger, settled by Druids and rife with Fae ruins. It is believed that long ago the Fae favoured Antiquarian Realms. Traces of their mischief and guile linger in the puzzling ruins left behind, which far surpass human ingenuity.

Antiquarian Card Play this card to seek a Realm of middling danger, settled by Druids and rife with Fae ruins. It is believed that long ago the Fae favoured Antiquarian Realms. Traces of their mischief and guile linger in the puzzling ruins left behind, which far surpass human ingenuity.

Astrolabe Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of moderate danger, populated by the Calcularia and the ruins of humanity's Realmic airfields. Astrolabe Realms gave rise to the theory that Faewild skies are linked to the Demiurge. They are favoured by the Calcularia, who long to harness powers beyond humanity's grasp.

Astrolabe Card Play this card to seek a Realm of moderate danger, populated by the Calcularia and the ruins of humanity's Realmic airfields. Astrolabe Realms gave rise to the theory that Faewild skies are linked to the Demiurge. They are favoured by the Calcularia, who long to harness powers beyond humanity's grasp.

Gloom Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of considerable danger and perpetual darkness, populated by Hermetics. On their arduous journeys, all Realmwalkers inevitably experience deluges of despondency. Gloom Realms, however, are eternally relentless on both the spirit and the body.

Gloom Card Play this card to seek a Realm of considerable danger and perpetual darkness, populated by Hermetics. On their arduous journeys, all Realmwalkers inevitably experience deluges of despondency. Gloom Realms, however, are eternally relentless on both the spirit and the body.

Herbarium Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of considerable danger, with miraculous plant growth fuelled by ancient Fae gardens. The Summer Court is a travelling court, often leaving behind their wondrous gardens, which bloom eternally. The sweet scent of unfamiliar wildflowers emits from this card's ink.

Herbarium Card Play this card to seek a Realm of considerable danger, with miraculous plant growth fuelled by ancient Fae gardens. The Summer Court is a travelling court, often leaving behind their wondrous gardens, which bloom eternally. The sweet scent of unfamiliar wildflowers emits from this card's ink.

Hunt Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of great danger, where vicious creatures abound and only seasoned Explorers dare to tread. Hunt Realms beckon to Realmwalkers more than others, thought by Geoarcanists to be innately linked to an Explorer's soul. Carrying the card elicits dreams of predators and quarry.

Hunt Card Play this card to seek a Realm of great danger, where vicious creatures abound and only seasoned Explorers dare to tread. Hunt Realms beckon to Realmwalkers more than others, thought by Geoarcanists to be innately linked to an Explorer's soul. Carrying the card elicits dreams of predators and quarry.

Provisioner Ascended Card Play this card to seek a Realm of moderate danger, populated by the NTTC and their industrial refineries. This Realm Card feels supple under one's fingers and brings to mind a keen sense of opportunity. To many, Provisioner Realms evoke the geniality of a second home.

Provisioner Card Play this card to seek a Realm of moderate danger, populated by the NTTC and their industrial refineries. This Realm Card feels supple under one's fingers and brings to mind a keen sense of opportunity. To many, Provisioner Realms evoke the geniality of a second home.