Alchemist Card Play this card to increase the yield of crafted potions, increase your chance of finding Essence and increase the magick power of crafted items. Ever seeking potent and novel magick, the Hermetics have put all their ambition onto parchment, creating the ideal environment to test fresh tinctures and enchantments.

Amphibious Card Play this card to increase your swimming speed, resistance to disease and ability to recover stamina while in water. Though this card is made of naught but dry paper, an absent touch leaves the skin feeling as slick as a frog's back with all their affinity for bog and bayou.

Angler Card Play this card to improve your fishing skill and yield, hiding you from hostile sight while fishing. Soft parchment invoking soft gentle waves, this card offers the tranquillity of undisturbed leisure by the water's edge, with a bounteous catch at day's end.

Artisan Card Play this card to improve the durability of crafted items and have crafting stations always augmented by the ideal environment, regardless of placement. For a struggling craftsman unable to master their art alone, this card offers a fine solution. Where human hands falter, let the Realm take hold, improving your work effortlessly.

Blood Moon Apogean Card Play this card to increase the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decrease your maximum health and regeneration rate. For those most daring, this card whispers great temptation. Offer up one's own vitality for the chance to acquire rarities beyond compare.

Blood Moon Card Play this card to increase the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decrease your maximum health and regeneration rate. For those most daring, this card whispers great temptation. Offer up one's own vitality for the chance to acquire rarities beyond compare.

Blood Moon Eminent Card Play this card to increase the chance that enemies will drop rare items, but decrease your maximum health and regeneration rate. For those most daring, this card whispers great temptation. Offer up one's own vitality for the chance to acquire rarities beyond compare.

Blunderbuss Card Play this card to increase the damage you deal with shotguns, the yield when crafting shotgun ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns. Leafing past this card makes one's shoulder ache. A reminder of the vast power behind the barrel of an Explorer's gun and all the pain and pride accompanying their first expedition.

Bulwark's Workshop Card Play this card to craft durable tools that enhance your blocking ability, but increase stamina cost. Treasured by the stalwart, hardened settlers of more distant Realms, this card feels rough against the skin. Its dull ink promises never to fade, a true utilitarian protector.

Combatant's Workshop Card Play this card to craft tools that deal greater damage, but offer reduced yield. First played by ancient smiths employed by the Redcrosse Knights in order to better outfit their ranks, this card ensures the creation of armaments more ferocious.

Deep Fae Wilds Card Play this card to decrease the damage you deal, your maximum health and stamina, as well as the rate at which your health and stamina recover. The card seems to bristle and rage against human touch. Not all Realms welcome Earthly intrusions, and any who dare trespass must be prepared for great resistance.

Dragon's Hoard Apogean Card Play this card to grow the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems, ore and resources, while lowering your damage resistance. Beckoning like a fairytale of old, this card is irresistible in its air of danger, intrigue, and untold riches, ready to be plucked by valiant knight from the lairs of most legendary beasts.

Dragon's Hoard Card Play this card to grow the content of chests and grant a chance to find rare gems, while lowering your damage resistance. Beckoning like a fairy tale of old, this card is irresistible in its air of danger, intrigue and untold riches ready to be plucked by valiant knight from the lair of the most legendary beast.

Dragon's Hoard Eminent Card Play this card to grow the content of chests, granting a chance to find rare gems and ore, while lowering your damage resistance. Beckoning like a fairytale of old, this card is irresistible in its air of danger, intrigue, and untold riches, ready to plucked by valiant knight from the lair of the most legendary beast.

Duelist Card Play this card to increase the damage you deal as well as the damage you receive. A dangerous gambit is offered by this card. The power to decimate your foes in exchange for great weakness. One who is never struck, it goads, need never fear.

Estate Address Card Play this card to go directly to a specific player's Abeyance Realm. Gift to other players to allow them to visit your Estate while you are offline.

Explorer Card Play this card to travel more quickly, improving your resistances to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you can deal. Loved by the faction whose name it bears, this card grants the gift of adventure. Unfettered by trivial concerns, travel far and wide to see all these wilds have to offer.

Explorer Eminent Card Play this card to travel more quickly, extending the benefits of your meals and improving your resistances to most forms of damage while reducing the damage you can deal. Loved by the faction whose name it bears, this card grants the gift of adventure. Unfettered by trivial concerns, travel far and wide to see all these wilds have to offer.

Farm Card Play this card to increase the speed of crop growth, improve their yield and increase the chance of finding Essence when harvesting. Marked by dirt and grass stains, this card endlessly recalls the earnest toil of working the land, far from the bustle of urban industry.

Feast Card Play this card to prolong the effects of a meal, grow hungry more slowly and heal more quickly. The Realms threaten many with hunger and starvation, but it need not be so. This card helps keep the stomach satisfied, no matter how far away the next meal.

Forge Card Play this card to increase ore yield, reduce the time needed to refine ore products and improve the quality of metal items, at the cost of other materials' effectiveness. Holding this card, the ring of hammer against anvil seems to fill the air-sourceless. It conjures images of blazing fire and the masterworks forged within it.

Fortitude Card Play this card to increase your resistance to injury, improve your blocking ability and increase the fortitude of your structures, at the cost of your tools' and clothing's durability. Strong, sturdy, defended. This card echoes a desire to stand tall against any threats, indomitable and undefeated. Though such vigilant ways may be harsh, they certainly endure.

Ghost Card Play this card to improve your stealth and increase the yield of resources and Essence while reducing the damage you deal. The ink on this parchment's surface is faint, glimmering softly in the light. It nearly fades from view, offering you the chance to do the same.

Greenhouse Card Play this card to increase plant yield, reduce the time needed to refine plant products and improve the quality of plant-based items, at the cost of other materials' effectiveness. Gifted by John Dee to the Chief Druid, he believed his choice was perfect. The Druids, however, valued the time required of their craft and graciously shelved his proud card.

Harvester's Workshop Card Play this card to craft tools that offer greater yield and reduced stamina cost, but lower damage. One of Realmic Druid's most prized magicks, this card allows the crafting of tools that harvest all one could need from the Faewilds, while minimising disturbance to the natural world.

Hearth Card Play this card to prolong the effects of a meal and rest, grow tired and hungry more slowly and recover health and stamina more quickly. Soft, warm and smelling of a home cooked meal, this card enchants the holder. With it, hunger is kept at bay, comfort is always found and both mind and body may know peace.

Hunter Card Play this card to increase the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere. Striking with precision promises the greatest rewards for a prolific hunter. This card calls out to those who would conquer the beasts of these wilds, urging them to take aim.

Hunter Eminent Card Play this card to increase the yield gathered from slain creatures while increasing the damage you deal to weak points and decreasing your damage dealt elsewhere. Striking with precision promises the greatest rewards for a prolific hunter. This card calls out to those who would conquer the beasts of these wilds, urging them to take aim.

Industry Card Play this card to increase the yield of crafted ammunition and ingots as well as the crafting time of all refinement. What the NTTC have long known is the value of export from the Realms, made all the more valuable by this card's bolstering of their factory operations.

Lumber Mill Card Play this card to increase wood yield, reduce the time needed to refine wood products and improve the quality of wood items, at the cost of other materials' effectiveness. A familiar card to all NTTC lumberjacks, who were frequently sent to settle in augmented Realms where logs were plentiful and sawmills were quick.

Maleficiate Card Play this card to plunge a Realm into eternal night and increase the yield of the Bound's resources. Blackest ink seems to call out to the Bound beyond, urging them forth. Once alerted to your presence, they will gladly oblige.

Marksman Card Play this card to increase the damage you deal with rifles, the yield when crafting rifle ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns. This card feels smooth and uncommonly solid, like the barrel of a fine rifle. It calls to mind the thrill of a precise shot, bringing down even the most perilous game.

Might Card Play this card to increase your strength and carrying capacity at the cost of your tools' and clothing's durability. This card is stiff and heavy in the hand with an air of immense power. Wielding such great strength, however, takes its toll on one's belongings.

Outlaw Card Play this card to increase the damage you deal with pistols, the yield when crafting pistol ammunition as well as the damage you deal with magickal ammunition, while reducing the damage you deal with other guns. Like the fabled frontiersmen of the wild west, or perhaps the lawless quarry they so often chase, this card offers adventure, freedom and a quick draw.

Quarry Card Play this card to increase stone yield, reduce the time needed to refine stone products and improve the quality of stone items, at the cost of other materials' effectiveness. Itself cold as cut stone, this card speaks to the practised efficiency of any NTTC mining camp, calling orders like a foreman to all who might put its power to use.

Settler Apogean Card Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina. Many Realms have been favoured for their innate suitability for human settlement. Many more have been changed to suit those settlers' needs with this card's aid.

Settler Card Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina. Many Realms have been favoured for their innate suitability for human settlement. Many more have been changed to suit those settlers' needs with this card's aid.

Settler Eminent Card Play this card to increase the yield of refined building materials and crops and improve the fortitude of your structures while reducing the rate at which you recover stamina. Many Realms have been favoured for their innate suitability for human settlement. Many more have been changed to suit those settlers' needs with this card's aid.

Tavern Card Play this card to prolong the effects of a meal and rest, grow tired more slowly and recover your stamina more quickly. Few things have driven Realmic settlers to despair more surely than poor meals and a bed of hard ground. With this card, none need worry, as hospitality is never out of reach.

Tempest Apogean Card Play this card to bring perpetual storms and endless night, increasing the potency of your magick. To stroke the inky image of this card sends a jolt like lighting through the body. It whispers of a darkened sky, burgeoning with as much magick as thunder.

Tempest Card Play this card to bring perpetual rains and increase the potency of your magick. To stroke the inky image of this card sends a jolt like lighting through the body. It whispers of a darkening sky, burgeoning with as much magick as thunder.

Tempest Eminent Card Play this card to bring perpetual storms and increase the potency of your magick. To stroke the inky image of this card sends a jolt like lighting through the body. It whispers of a darkening sky, burgeoning with as much magick as thunder.

Thinned Veil Card Play this card to move more quickly, leap safely to great heights and use stamina more efficiently. One look at this airy parchment forces a childlike smile. Thoughts fill the mind with drifting, floating, feeling light as air after each bounding leap.

Treasury Card Play this card to increase the chance of finding Essence. Ink shimmering like gold, this card offers wealth in a new and volatile marketplace. Essence, highly valued by those of all creeds, can be yours in abundance should you will it.

Treasury Eminent Card Play this card to increase the chance of finding Essence and to make slaying creatures and harvesting produce Essence Dust. Ink shimmering like gold, this card offers wealth in a new and volatile marketplace. Essence, highly valued by those of all creeds, can be yours in abundance should you will it.

Trickster Card Play this card to leap to great heights, resist injury and feel your strength bolstered. Damage dealt will be reduced, however, and further anomalous effects should be expected. A card of Fae conception, gifted to mortals with mischievous intent. It lacks the natural feel of parchment, at times seeming like wetted cloth. At others, hardened stone.

Utopia Apogean Card Play this card to invoke perpetual daylight and become invisible to enemies. Held in hand, this card promises reprieve. The warm kiss of the gentle sun, free from the horrors of nightfall, and a jaunt through the wilds, unseen by creatures hostile and bizarre.

Utopia Card Play this card to seek a Realm where the sun never sets. Fear of the dark is not relegated to children. It has long gestated in human minds, for darkness is a paragon of the unknown. This card shines with unwavering light.

Weighted Card Play this card to increase the damage you deal and the efficiency of your harvesting while weighing down your body and limiting the efficiency of your stamina. This card seems to sit heavy in one's pack, slipping out of any deck to fall below. Once retrieved, the power it offers is undeniable, if oppressive.