The fae world of Nightingale is rooted in the surreal concept of multiple fantasy realms. Each of these separate realms exist with its own designs, structures, and traits. However, you have a hand in choosing the traits that shape these realms. Each realm is procedurally generated and you can use a mixture of realm cards at special devices throughout the world to open a portal that is generated based on the traits indicated in the cards you use. It's a true explorer's paradise. Below is a listing of the currently known realm cards you can hope to obtain in Nightingale and aid in your adventure to the strange beyond.