In Nightingale, you will need to tools that will ultimately help you survive out in the wild. For instance, if you want to go all Mary Poppins to escape a dicey situation, you'll want the Umbrella Glider handy. That's a pretty handy tool. See below for our list of currently known tools in Nightingale.

Item

Category

Materials Required

Simple Fishing Rod (Wood)

Tool

Refined Umbrella Glider (Crude)

Tool

Simple Climbing Picks

Tool

2x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Hammer

Tool

1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Fishing Rod

Tool

1x Wood Bundle 2x Animal Fibre 1x Bones

Simple Umbrella

Tool

1x Wood Bundle 1x Stone Block 1x Hide

Axepick

Tool

2x Ingot 2x Lumber

Refined Climbing Picks

Tool

2x Ingot 2x Lumber

Refined Umbrella Glider

Tool

2x Lumber 2x Straps