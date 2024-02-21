In Nightingale, there are multiple options for self-defense and tackling the hostile element out in the fae world. There a multitude of blunt and melee weaponry available for those who prefer to get up close and personal. But there will inevitably be moments when you need to maintain a healthy distance from your enemies. That's when firearms and other projectile weapons come in handy. Below is a comprehensive list of the currently known weapons available in Nightingale.

Item

Weapon Type

Materials Required

Makeshift Wood Axe (Crude)

Melee

3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre

Makeshift Sickle (Crude)

Melee

3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre

Simple Sickle (Marble)

Melee

Simple Maul (Marble)

Melee

Simple Wood Axe (Sandstone)

Melee

Simple Wood Axe (Marble)

Melee

Simple Mining Pick (Sandstone)

Melee

Simple Mining Pick (Marble)

Melee

Makeshift Hunting Knife (Crude)

Melee

3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre

Simple Hunting Knife (Marble)

Melee

Makeshift Mining Pick (Crude)

Melee

3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre

Lee Metford Rifle

Ranged

Ornate Hunting Knife (Tin)

Melee

Webley Revolver

Ranged

Single Shotty

Ranged

Torch (Softwood)

Melee

5x Sticks 5x Plant Fibre

Axepick (Iron)

Melee

Chassepot Rifle (Tin)

Ranged

1x Barrel 1x Leather 1x Stock 1x Action

Lancaster Pistol (Tin)

Ranged

1x Barrel 1x Wrap 1x Stock 1x Action

Refined Climbing Pick (Iron)

Melee

Simple Hammer (Marble)

Melee

Simple Slingbow (Wood)

Melee

Smoothbore Shotgun (Tin)

Ranged

1x Barrel 1x Fasteners 1x Stock 1x Action

Simple Hunting Knife

Melee

1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Maul

Melee

Simple Slingbow

Ranged

1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Sickle

Melee

1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Mining Pick

Melee

1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps

Simple Wood Axe

Melee

1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps