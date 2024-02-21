In Nightingale, there are multiple options for self-defense and tackling the hostile element out in the fae world. There a multitude of blunt and melee weaponry available for those who prefer to get up close and personal. But there will inevitably be moments when you need to maintain a healthy distance from your enemies. That's when firearms and other projectile weapons come in handy. Below is a comprehensive list of the currently known weapons available in Nightingale.
|
Item
|
Weapon Type
|
Materials Required
|
Melee
|
3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre
|
Melee
|
3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
3x Rocks 3x Sticks 6x Plant Fibre
|
Ranged
|
Melee
|
Ranged
|
Ranged
|
Melee
|
5x Sticks 5x Plant Fibre
|
Melee
|
Ranged
|
1x Barrel 1x Leather 1x Stock 1x Action
|
Ranged
|
1x Barrel 1x Wrap 1x Stock 1x Action
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Melee
|
Ranged
|
1x Barrel 1x Fasteners 1x Stock 1x Action
|
Melee
|
1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps
|
Melee
|
Ranged
|
1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps
|
Melee
|
1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps
|
Melee
|
1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps
|
Melee
|
1x Stone Block 1x Wood Bundle 2x Straps