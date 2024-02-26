Key Takeaways Nightingale launched in Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store, remaining exclusive to PC for now.

Official mods are not supported due to potential instability and security concerns.

Third-party mods available on NexusMods improve visuals and performance, with more expected to come.

After spending a good chunk of time in development, Inflexion Games’ Nightingale finally launched in Early Access, where it will remain for about a year or so according to the developers. The game is only available on Steam and the Epic Games Store at the moment, and while there’s a chance it will also grace consoles at some point, we suspect Nightingale will remain a PC exclusive for the foreseeable future.

PC games have certain advantages over their console counterparts, and Nightingale is no exception. In addition to better visual fidelity afforded by more powerful hardware and the possibility of having an Early Access phase, which is not unheard of but pretty rare on consoles, Nightingale also benefits from mod support. But are Nightingale mods already a thing or do we have to wait a while longer before they start popping up? Keep reading to find out.

Does Nightingale Have Official Mods?

The short answer is no. Survival crafter games like Nightingale generally receive mod support directly from the developer, but that’s not the case here. At least not yet. Inflexion Games’ stance on the matter is pretty clear and not too surprising considering the game just launched. We suspect the devs will be increasingly more open to the idea as the game continues to evolve, but for now, this is what they have to say on the matter (quoted from Inflexion’s official website):

As Nightingale is still being actively developed, mods can create instability or security vulnerabilities for our players, and as such, are not supported at this time. Especially due to the shared-world nature of Nightingale requiring the use of official dedicated servers to access the Realms (multiplayer connectivity).

Inflexion’s Mod Policy also states that even though all mods are discouraged at this time, they don’t intend to crack down on client-side mods, as long as they don't interfere with the gameplay experience of other players. In other words, you don’t have to worry about installing third-party mods, although pickings are pretty slim for the time being.

Does Nightingale Have Third-Party Mods?

The short answer is yes, however, there are only a couple of them to choose from. There’s no Steam Workshop support or anything of that nature at the moment, but you can find a small handful of modifications on NexusMods. To be more specific, there are only three of them at the time of writing, however, we expect that number to grow substantially in the weeks and months to come.

The three Nightingale mods available right now are Enhanced Nightingale Visuals, Giorma’s Realistic Reshade and Nightingale FPS Boost. The first two are visual mods designed to make the game look a bit nicer while the third one is a performance mod that allows the game to run better on low-end hardware. It’s not much, but it’s a start.