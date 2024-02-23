Once you've completed the tutorial in Nightingale's Journey Through the Fae Realms, you'll face a crucial decision: selecting your starting biome. With three options—Forest, Desert, and Swamp—each offering distinct advantages and challenges, it's essential to make an informed choice.

Forest Biome (Best)

The Perfect Haven for Beginners

Arguably the most popular choice, the Forest biome presents a picturesque and inviting environment for settling down. Boasting a diverse range of resources and teeming with life, it provides an excellent setting to establish your base. With minimal dangers compared to the other biomes, it offers a relatively safe haven for early exploration and expansion.

Hail and rain

Variety of resources

Easy to navigate

Forest Card Biome Play this card to seek a Realm lush with forest.



The first discovered Realm was a lush forest, misleading Redcrosse Knights into believing the Faewilds were analogous to Earth's habitats. How wrong they were.

Desert Biome (Worst)

Harsh Conditions with Rare Rewards

While the Desert biome may allure with its promise of rare minerals, it comes with its own set of challenges. Players must contend with the scorching heat, risking overheating while navigating its vast expanses. Despite the harsh conditions, those willing to brave the desert may find valuable resources not easily obtainable elsewhere.

If you are looking for a challenge, try it.

Scarce resources

Enemies aggro easily

The heat is intense

Desert Card Biome Play this card to seek a Realm of arid desert.



Bygone Geoarcanists frequented deserts, relishing sunlight playing across the sands to give the illusion of unending horizons. Long ago forsaken by the Fae, yet vestiges remain.

Swamp Biome (Middle)

Navigate the Perils of Poisonous Bogs

For the adventurous souls seeking a challenge, the Swamp biome beckons with its mysterious allure. However, tread cautiously, as this biome harbors dangers in the form of poisonous bogs and lurking threats. While it may offer unique resources, it's not a biome for the faint of heart.

Things are a bit packed together

Diseases

Good fishing

Swamp Card Biome Play this card to seek a Realm of swamp and moor.



Boots sinking into muck. An image known by all Realmwalkers who've tread the swamps. This card seems to stare at its keeper, like a creature lurking in the mire.

Choose What Suits You Best

Ultimately, the choice of biome boils down to personal preference and playstyle since Nightingale is a sandbox game. Whether you prioritize aesthetics, resource availability, or a particular challenge, there's no right or wrong answer.

As you progress through Nightingale, acquiring realm cards and advancing your gear score, you'll have ample opportunities to explore and conquer various realms.

In summary, pick the biome that resonates most with your vision for your Nightingale adventure. Whether it's the lush tranquility of the Forest, the harsh allure of the Desert, or the perilous intrigue of the Swamp, embrace your chosen biome and embark on an unforgettable journey through the Fae Realms.