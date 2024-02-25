Welcome to the Nightingale Guide Hub on Hardcore Gamer, your ultimate resource hub for mastering every aspect of Inflexion Games early access PVE open-world survival crafting title.

Whether you're braving the mystical Fae realms solo or teaming up with friends, our database, guides, tips and more will help you master the mechanics of Nightingale.

Technical Guides

All technical aspects

Gameplay

Gameplay tips, tricks, guides and explainers.

Farming Guides

How to farm valueable resources in the Fae Realms.

Realm Cards

List of all Realm Cards

Items

Database of all items in Nightingale.