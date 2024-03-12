Nightingale is a survival crafter created by Inflexion Games. This game has players exploring a multitude of different realms through their realm card system while collecting resources and completing puzzles and quests.

I have put in around 240 hours into the game and have had a great time doing so. Nightingale has a vast variety of different mechanics to go with their extensive crafting system. This may seem daunting at first to some players, so I decided to write this walkthrough to help out those that may need it.

This walkthrough will go from the very first steps you take after making your character, all the way to the endgame hub of The Watch. I included as many tips and tricks as I could think of to make your gaming experience as straightforward and easy as possible.

Start Tutorial

Upon first entering the world of Nightingale, you will enter into a Tutorial Realm.

Once inside, follow the path until you come across Puck in front of a portal and a card machine.

Approach Puck and talk to him to receive a Forest and a Byway Card. With both cards acquired, head over to the Card Realm Machine and access it with E. Drag and drop the cards into the slots and Press R or click on OPEN PORTAL.

As the portal spins up, get ready to run through it before you are overrun by creatures.

Once through the portal, you should arrive at a Forest Byway Realm. Click on Continue Journey.

Forest Byway

Upon zoning it, the player will be met with Puck again. Talk to him to receive your first quest: Find a Source of Food.

This quest has you find some berries and eat them.

To eat the Berries, select the slot on your hotbar to bring them up and press F on your keyboard. This will increase your food bar. If your food bar is low, your hp will be drastically cut. The further it goes down, the lower your health will drop until you end up dying.

The next part has players running around the environment to collect 6 Rocks, 3 Sticks, and 5 Raw Berries.

Sticks are plentiful and are easily collected. They look like this:

Rocks are a little harder to find. You will want to travel towards the coastline to acquire them.

The Raw Berries are found in the general area as sticks are.

The next step is to build a Campfire. To do this, players will need to do the following:

Press B to bring up the Build Menu. Then click on the Crafting: Basics & Repair tab. Then click on the Campfire Card. Next click on the materials box and select Rocks. (This is just to let you know if you have the materials needed) Lastly, click on the Place button.

You will then see a green outline of a Campfire. Use Left Click to place the Campfire.

Once it's down, walk over and press E to build it with the Rocks you collected earlier.

The next part will have you crafting some Roasted Berries. To do this:

Walk up to the Campfire and press E to open up the Crafting Menu. Once the menu is open, click on the Cooking tab. Next click on Roasted Berries. Next click on Manage Fuel.

You will then need to add fuel and ignite it to be able to craft. To do this:

Double right click or left click and drag some Sticks or Fibre into the Campfire Fuel Inventory. Press the ignite button. Then press Escape or click the close button. This will return you to the Roasted Berries window.

Then from the Roasted Berries recipe,

Press F or click on Autofill. This will auto select the Raw Berries (Blueberry) that you harvested earlier. (Later you will be able to click on the ingredients slot and change it to the one you want to use. Currently, we only have Raw Berries (Blueberry) ) Then click on Craft.

Once crafted, the quest will ask you to eat the Roasted Berries. Select the Roasted Berries from the slot on your toolbar and press F to eat them.

You will then unlock a few recipes and Puck will appear.

Talk to Puck until he gives you the Desert and Byway Cards.

Once you have the cards, press M to open up your map and look for the Portal icon. Once find, head towards it.

Tip:To make this easier, right click on the map where the Portal icon is located and left click on one of the World Beacons. This will put that Beacon's image on the map which shows up while you're walking for easy directions.

Once you arrive at the portal, approach the Card Realm Machine. Then you will need to drag the Desert and Byway Card into the slots and click Open Portal.

Desert Byway

Enter the portal once it's open. Once you have zoned into the Desert Byway Realm, Puck will spawn. Talk to him to unlock the next quest. Puck will then ask you to build a Stick Tent. This requires you to collect 12 Sticks and 6 Plant Fibre from around the Desert.

Tip: If you are having trouble finding Plant Fibre, open your map and head for a source of water. Plant Fibre is plentiful around it.

Once you have the required materials:

Press B to open your Build Menu Select the Survival tab Click on the Stick Tent Click the Place button Choose a location Left click to place your Stick Tent at that location

Once placed, approach your Stick Tent and build it with your materials by pressing E on it. The next step is to place and build a Bedroll. You will need to collect 6 Sticks and 6 Fibre. Once you have these materials:

Open up your Build Menu with B Click on the Resting tab, Click on the Bedroll card Then click on Place Place the Bedroll within your newly crafted Stick Tent Once placed, walk up to it and press E to build it.

Clicking on the Bedroll during the day will generally give a Short Rest which replenishes your Rest bar. At night, the option will generally change to Long Rest, which changes night to day and refills your rest bar. If you have friends in your world (Unlocks when the tutorial is completed) they will need to sleep at a bed as well for this to happen. If your friends are not near a bed and your rest bar is low, you can hold E on the Bedroll and select the Short Rest option from the radial menu. When this bar runs low, you will have greatly reduced stamina. Too low, and you will not be able to do any actions until you rest.

Tip: If you start to run low on food and need some, the Flower(Merigold)s grow around the water and can be eaten from your inventory. To do this, press Tab to open it, right click on the Flower(Merigold) item, and click Consume. These items cannot currently be dragged to your hotbar.

After you rest in your Bedroll, the next quest is to craft one of each of the following:

To be able to craft these items, you will need to collect more Rocks, Sticks, and Plant Fibre.

To see the amount of resources you need to craft any items, you must open your Crafting menu using the C key and select a recipe. Another way is to open any menu and select the Guidebook tab and then the Crafting sub tab. For these tools you will need:

12 Rocks

17 Sticks

29 Plant Fibre

Once the materials have been gathered:

Open the Crafting menu using C Click on the Makeshift tab Select a tool Click Craft

After all these tools have been crafted, Puck will appear. Talk to him until you acquire the Swamp and Byway card. Just like for the last portal, open your map with M to find the Portal and Card Realm Machine. Once you arrive, drag the cards into the machine to open the Swamp Byway Portal.

Note: Before you leave, there are some chests and random echoes around and inside the buildings you can collect.

Swamp Byway

Once you have zoned into the Swamp Byway, Puck will appear once again and give you the next quest. This quest will require you to get some Tier 1 Predator Hide and Tier 1 Predator Bones. These can be found on the Bandersnatch type creatures around the Swamp.

We recommend using the Makeshift Hunting Knife to kill them. After you defeat a predator, use the Makeshift Hunting Knife to skin it. This will give you Meat (Tier 1 Predator), Bones (Tier 1 Predator), and Hide (Tier 1 Predator). You will need 3 Bones and 3 Hide to proceed to the next step.

The next step is to make a Makeshift Capelet. This will take 3 Hide and 10 Plant Fibre to craft. To do this:

Open your Crafting menu with C Click on the Makeshift Items tab Click on Makeshift Capelet Click Craft

The next step is to acquire 3 Injury Salve and 3 Roasted Meat. First you will need to place down and build another Campfire using the Build menu opened with B. Once you have a Campfire, access its crafting menu by pressing E and select the Injury Salve recipe. You will also need to add fuel before you can craft.

You will need 3 Bones and 3 Plant Fibre to craft the required amount of salve. Using the arrow at the bottom of the recipe page will change the quantity of the craft.

There isn't a crafting queue currently in Nightingale so you will need to wait until the salve finishes crafting before you can craft the 3 Roasted Meat.

Once you have both the Roasted Meat and the Injury Salve, the next step becomes available. This step has you acquiring Essence Dust. To do this,

Harvest some Sticks and Plant Fibre. Open your inventory by pressing Tab on your keyboard. Hover over some Sticks or Plant Fibre Right click and choose Extract.

Then you will need to slide the slider to 5 and press confirm.

The next step is to repair your gear. To do this, open your inventory with the tab key on your keyboard. With your inventory open, you have a few options. If you would like to repair all your gear at once, press the Repair All button. This button will show you the full amount of Essence Dust you need to repair everything.

To repair an individual item, right click on the item and select Repair.

Proceed to repair your items to move on to the next step. If you need more Essence Dust, repeat the step above and extract the amount you need. Puck should appear again after you repair your gear. When you talk to Puck this time, he will offer 3 options to pick. These options are:

Imagine a Forest

Imagine a Desert

Imagine a Swamp

Choosing one of these answers will select your starting Biome Realm.

When choosing a Biome, the Forest or Swamp is recommended over the Desert due to the Desert having a Hot debuff whenever you are not in the shade.

For this walkthrough, we have chosen the Forest Biome. Be certain of your choice of Biome as this is where your home will be.

Note: This only matters if you plan to play solo and not set roots down in a friend's Abeyance realm (available after the tutorial).

Once your Biome has been selected, you should receive an Abeyance card and a Biome card. Open your map again, find the portal location and travel to it. Before putting the cards in, make sure you are full health, rested, and have eaten food as once you open the portal, 2 waves of enemies will come out. If you get low HP, you can use an Injury Salve to regain some health. If you die, you will drop your inventory and get a debuff. To remove this debuff, make your way to the location of your last death and loot your chest.

Once ready, use the Realm Card Machine and put in the cards you were given. In this case, we received Forest and Abeyance. Before selecting Open Portal, a player may choose to increase or decrease the Realm Difficulty using the Realm Difficulty drop down in the bottom left of the portal window. We recommend staying on Easy or Medium as going higher makes it much harder to impossible to progress.

Once your difficulty has been selected, press R or Click on Open Portal to continue and prepare for battle.

Once the mobs have been successfully dispatched, the portal will open to your new realm.

Note: Before entering the portal, there is once again the opportunity to explore the buildings for chests and items, as you cannot return to the tutorial realm.

With this, the tutorial is complete and we move on to the Tier 0 Abeyance realm section. At this time, if you are planning to play with friends, the party system will open. Check out our How To Join Your Friends In Nightingale guide for more information on multiplayer.

Tier 0 Abeyance Realm

Once you arrive in your new Abeyance realm, Puck will appear. Speak to him to get the next quest.

First Home Location

Puck will then ask you to build and place an Estate Cairne. If you are playing multiplayer and want to be in the same world as your friends, hold off on this step until you follow our How To Join Your Friends guide above. If you are playing solo, find a location you like and then place and build an Estate Cairne. To build an Estate Cairne, you will first need 20 Rocks and 5 Stone Blocks. Stone Blocks can be attained by using your Makeshift Mining Pick on the small harvestable Rock Piles. Harvestable Rocks will have a green mining pick icon over them when approached.

Once your Estate Cairne has been placed, you will unlock a set of crude building recipes to make your first house.

Puck will also appear and send you to the next step of the quest. Puck will want you to acquire the Antiquarian card from the Antiquarian Site of Power. To be able to do this, you will need an equipment level of 20. To reach this level, you will need to craft a new set of gear that has a higher equipment level.

The secondary quest is to go to the Essence Trader and unlock the Simple tables that he has for trade. To find the Essence Trader, open your map and look for the ticket icon that says Essence Trader when hovered over. Sometimes Wilhelmina Sasse’s icon will be overtop, but they are in the same area.

Unlocking your First Set of Crafting Stations & Follower

Once you figure out where your Essence Trader is. The next step will be to buy all the recipes under the listed tabs:

Simple Items

Crafting: Refinement

Crafting: Basics & Repair.

In total for these things, you will need 730 Essence Dust. We also recommend picking up the Estate Address Card under the Realm Cards tab for an additional 30 Essence Dust. This item will allow you to make cards to give out to friends to access your world when you're offline if they are not permanent residents already.

A great way to get Essence Dust early is to pick up Sticks and Plant Fibre from the area. Each of these gives 1 Essence Dust each when extracted. To extract, right click on the item from your inventory just like in the tutorial and select extract. While at the Essence Vendor, Wilhelmina Sasse will have a quest for you.

This quest has you get resources and build the Bedrolls and Campfire next to her.

After collecting the resources and completing the quest, you can loot the chest for some Essence Dust and it unlocks the ability to recruit your first follower. Walk up to the NPC that says Recruitable and talk to them.

Once the menu pops up, click on the Recruit : NPC name icon.

You will now have your own follower that will help you fight, harvest and build in Nightingale. Followers can only equip 1 tool at a time. If you want them to help you mine, you will need to equip them with a mining pick. Same with an axe for trees. Be careful if you give them an axe as they love to chop and drop trees onto your house. If you want them to stay close to you, have them equip a torch. You can also have them wield a hammer and a torch to help you fight, but due to a potential bug, you will want to unequip the hammer when at your home. This is because they will sometimes go to repair something and break it instead. Followers will also hold stuff for you. This is beneficial, since followers do not have a weight cap. This means you can transfer your heavy materials to them while out harvesting.

When you have everything bought, head back to where you placed your Estate Cairne to start building a simple house. This house will be where you build the crafting stations you just bought to make your gear.

A fast way to get back to your house is to open your map with M and press Travel to Respite.

This is a fast travel mechanic with no cooldown that allows you to go back to your last placed Estate Cairne.

Building your first Home & Crafting Stations

Once you are home, you will need to start building a small house.

Technically, you can just build the crafting stations on the grass, but they are less efficient. Building in this game is a little different than others. Instead of building pieces, you can place your entire house down in a blueprint type fashion. To do this, open the build menu with B and go to the Buildings: Crude tab.

From within this tab you will see all the current housing pieces available to you. For the sake of simplicity, we will be building a 3x3 stone house.

Select the pieces that you would like to build with and place them down. The best part about this is once you have your blueprint, the game will tell you what you need to gather to complete it. Then you just have to walk up to your building and press E to start filling it in.

Note: Pressing X will put you into Build Mode which will allow you to move certain things and allow you to delete items placed. If you end up placing something that you want removed, enter the build mode and press and hold V while looking at what you want removed. To move things, enter build mode and press R while hovering over something. This should allow you to move the item and place it where you would like. Some items are not movable, such as building structures.

Once you have a house built, it's time to fill it with crafting stations. You will need to place and build each of the items within the Crafting: Refinement and Crafting: Basics & Repair tabs. You will also need to make a couple Angling Baskets for storage and another Bedroll for sleeping.

The Refined material cost for all the stations is as follows:

8 Lumber

2 Ingot

5 Glass

8 Animal Fibre

The raw materials you will need to gather to make the above items and fill in the raw slots are as follows:

18 Rocks

6 Sticks

63 Fibre

17 Stone Blocks

37 Wood Bundles

2 Bones

16 Meat

12 Gem

4 Ore

Tip: If you do not wish to farm the individual pieces, you can farm Essence Dust and buy most of the raw materials from the Essence Vendor, however this is very expensive. We recommend farming along with buying only the Raw Meat and Bones. This would come out to 220 Essence Dust. If you want to buy the Meat, Bones and Hide for the next 3 sections, you will need 16 Meat, 2 Bones, and 28 Hide for a total of 840 Essence Dust. This will save you some trips back and forth to the vendor.

The Station Order to Craft is:

To make Glass you will need to acquire gems. Depending on your Biome, your gems may differ but should look something like rocks with crystals jutting out from them. These are harvested with your Mining Pick.

The next thing you will need is some ore. These are usually found along with the crystal nodes and, same as crystal, are different depending on the Biome. They are usually rocks that have rough textures within them. These are also mined with a Mining Pick.

To make the 8 Lumber, you will need to cut down and harvest some trees for Wood Bundles. Then use the Simple Sawbench to make it.

Once you have the Lumber, it is time to craft the required Glass. Glass is crafted at the Simple Smelter. Same as a Campfire, you will need some Sticks, Plant Fibre, or Wood Bundles to use as fuel.

From the same Smelter we will need 2 Ingots using the Ingots recipe.

The last thing we will need is 8 Animal Fibre. This is crafted at the Simple Tanning Station using the Animal Fibre recipe. Animal Fibre requires Raw Meat to make.

After you have placed and built all the crafting stations, place and build 2 Angling Baskets for storage and a Bedroll. With this complete, you will have all the crafting stations needed for the rest of T0 and T1.

Craft Full Set of Simple Gear

The next thing we will need is a full set of Simple Gear made at the Simple Sewing Bench. This includes the following:

The Material cost to make all these items is as follows:

11 Leather

36 Plant Fibre

22 Hide

The Hide can be attained by killing any non-human like creature within your zone, however you have to do it in an even amount since the crafting won't do a prey and predator one together to count as 2.

Tip: Just like the crafting stations above, you can farm Essence Dust and buy the raw materials off the Essence Vendor. 22 Hide would cost 660. This is an optional way to get this step completed as it may take time to hunt all the creatures down and kill them.

To make 11 Leather, you will need to use the Simple Tanning Station and the Leather recipe.

Once you have the 11 leather and the 36 Plant Fibre, craft the 7 pieces of Simple Gear at the Simple Sewing bench.

Crafting Simple Tool Set

The next step is to craft your tools. There are 11 tools you can craft, but we will be focusing on 7 of them as they are the 7 you will mainly be using. These include:

The refined materials needed to craft this set are

12 Straps

The raw materials needed are:

7 Stone Blocks

7 Wood Bundles

7 Hide

Tip: Just like the previous section, Hide may take time to farm, so buying 6 from the essence vendor will cost 180.

To craft the Straps required, you will need to use the Simple Tanning Station and the Straps recipe. This recipe makes 2 per craft so you will only need to do 6 crafts.

Once your 12 straps are made, you will need to use the Simple Workbench to craft your tools. Again, the ones to craft are:

The next thing to craft is some ammo for your Simple Slingbow. This is done at the Simple Workbench using the Simple Rock Marble recipe and requires 6 Rocks. The Slingbow can be useful in hunting and killing ranged mobs. The craft makes 20 marbles each, so making around 100-200 marbles would be all you would need for a good start.

Equip all your Simple Gear and while holding a tool, you should be at exactly 20 Equipment Level. This Equipment Level will allow you to challenge the Antiquarian Site of Power.

You may need to drag your Simple Umbrella from your inventory down to your hotbar if your hotbar was full. The umbrella allows one to glide down at a stamina cost. To use your umbrella, just select it from your hot bar and press spacebar while in the air.

If you time it correctly, you can use it to jump off high places and activate it before hitting the ground and take no damage. If you fail to activate it and fall too far, you may sprain or break your leg. The only way to cure this debuff is to wait the duration or use an Injury Salve, so it may be a good idea to keep a few of those on hand.

The Simple Climbing Picks will allow you to climb up some rock faces and buildings at the cost of stamina. To activate the picks, just walk up to a wall and hold W and press Spacebar. This will activate the climbing mode to which you can move around using WASD. In the early game your stamina will run out quick but it’s worth having to climb up short distances.

Antiquarian Site of Power

Now that you have all your ammo, gear, and tools, it's time to prepare to head out to the Antiquarian Site of Power. Before you move on, make sure you have food, a couple Injury Salve, and have short or long rested to refill your rest bar. Once this has been accomplished, open your map and look for the Antiquarian Site of Power. This is right next to the Essence Trader.

Upon arrival, you will see the large structure behind the Essence Trader with a pathway up

Climb the pathway up until you are met with the Red Gate.

With an Equipment Rating of 20 you should be able to enter the gate. As soon as you do, you will be greeted with spawning enemies as you work your way down the site.

After working your way down and killing the enemies, you will enter a room with a button and an altar. This is the First Boss Room.

Make sure you are ready, as when you press the button the boss will come out. This boss will do a teleporting strike and a frontal slash that throws a ranged projectile at you for damage that also sets you on fire. This strike goes through pillars, so be careful when using them to line of sight and heal.

Once the boss has been defeated, go to the center of the altar and press E to Release the Hope Echo and be rewarded with the Antiquarian Card.

Puck will then Spawn and give you the next part of the quest moving you into the T1 part of the game.

Tier 1 Antiquarian, Astrolobe & Herbarium

Now that you have unlocked your Antiquarian Card, it's time to craft it in combination with a Forest Card. To do this, we will first need to craft some Alchemical Ink and Paper. Paper is crafted at the Saw Table and Alchemical Ink is crafted at the Mortar Table.

Crafting Paper & Alchemical Ink

So let's get started with the Paper. Paper is made from 2 Wood Bundles at the Saw Table. Chop a few trees down and craft some.