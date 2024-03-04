Key Takeaways Nightingale has a loyal fanbase despite less attention than other survival games like Palworld or Enshrouded.

Developers are working on big and small updates for the game, including improvements to the crafting system.

Modders are already working on adding new features to Nightingale, with more mods expected to come as the game evolves.

Nightingale has been out in Early Access for a couple of weeks now and the reception from the community has been pretty positive so far. While the game hasn’t received nearly the same amount of attention as other recently-released survival crafters like Palworld or Enshrouded, Nightingale already has a loyal fanbase that seems prepared to stick with it for the long haul.

If you’re one of the many players who have been enjoying their time in the Fae Realms so far, we have some good news for you. According to the developers, Inflexion Games are currently working on a bunch of new updates for Nightingale, both big and small. We probably won’t see any of the big ones in the near future, but some of the small ones should arrive soon™.

Crafting System Improvements

Nightingale’s complex crafting system is one of the game’s most appreciated features. However, there’s still a bit of room for improvement, as many players have been pointing out. For instance, the game currently doesn’t allow players to craft items or buildings using components taken from storage chests. Likewise, it’s not possible to queue multiple crafting orders at work benches.

The developers are fully aware of these limitations and are currently working to address them. This is according to a recent post on Steam where the developers also reiterated that they're still working on the highly-requested offline mode. No word on when these changes will be implemented, but the devs are encouraging players to keep an eye on Inflexion Games’ official social channels and Discord to stay up to date with all the latest news.

While the developers are busy working on fixes and additional features for the game, modders have already taken it upon themselves to try to improve what’s already there. There’s only a small handful of mods for Nightingale at the moment, but there are a couple of promising ones in there. The selection of mods will no doubt continue to grow as the game continues to evolve.