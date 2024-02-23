Crafting Infusions is essential for enhancing gear in Nightingale which add damage buffs, health regeneration, and other various upgrades. You can craft infusions after you purchase Infusion Blueprints from Essence Traders located around the Realms that you generate.

Infusions enhance your gear but do not increase your overall gear score.

You can also randomly find Infusions throughout the open world.

Certain Infusions are limited to specific pieces of Gear.

How to Craft Infusions:

You will need a Simple Enchanter's Focus to craft Infusions which is created by using:

1x Lumber

2x Ingot

5x Glass

You can buy the Simple Enchanter’s Focus schematic for 55 Essence Dust from any Essence Trader under Crafting: Basics & Repair.

Applying Infusions in Nightingale is very straight forward. In your inventory, right click the Infusion Orb and click apply. Select the slot that you want to infuse.

To unlock the option, craft an "Uncommon" item first using the upgrade bench. Then, upgrade common equipment to a higher level using Tier 1 Essence.