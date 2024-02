To progress in Nightingale, you are required to have a specific gear score which will be noted in the top right corner. To create an Uncommon Upgrade, first build a Simple Upgrade Bench and enhance any item.

Making a Simple Upgrade Bench

Simple Upgrade Bench Building Simple Upgrade Bench

Materials:

4x Lumber

2x Ingots

3x Twine

Upgrading to Uncommon

Once your Simple Upgrade Bench is crafted, choose the item you wish to upgrade at the workbench by Pressing E. You will need 40 Tier 1 Essence to complete the upgrade.