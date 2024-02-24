When wandering around your starter zone in Nightingale you may have come across a red gate with beams of energy flowing through it and were denied entry.

Increase your Item Level to Enter Red Gates

These gates are set up so that only a person with the correct equipment level may traverse through them. If you encounter a red gate that denies you entry, it simply indicates that your character isn't yet equipped to tackle the challenges beyond. Continue the main story line and boost your characters' equipment rating by unlocking new realm cards and upgrading gear via essence.

In summary, to enter red gates in Nightingale, focus on advancing through the main story quests to unlock the required realm cards and increase your equipment level through new patterns and upgrading. With persistence and progression, you'll soon find yourself exploring the mysteries beyond these gates.