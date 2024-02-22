Currently, you can only fast travel home and to The Watch in Nightingale.

The Estate Cairn is the structure you need for Fast Travel in Nightingale. Craftable with 20 Rocks and 5 Stone Blocks, it serves as a respawn point and main settlement location once set as a Respite.

The Estate Cairn acts as your home base, so place it strategically where resources and vendor NPCs are plentiful. You can only have one active Cairn at a time; creating a new one replaces the previous location. Be cautious when using portals, as changing realms may prevent return to previous location.

Structure Estate Cairn Building 20x Rocks

5x Stone Block Estate Cairn Estate structure used to set a Respite Point, regenerate Hope and calculate your Estate Score.

How to Fast Travel to your Respite

You can only establish one Respite per game, accessible for fast travel from the main map. Simple Click:

Escape Map Travel to Respite

You will be instantly ported to your Respite.

The Watch

Once you unlock The Watch in mid-late game you can Fast Travel there.